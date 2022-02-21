The developer has brought Damage Shield a mitigation technique in Call of Duty Warzone's new Ricochet anti-cheat software disables a cheater's ability to 'inflict critical damage' on other players.

Call of Duty Warzone is now giving players God Mode in case it detects cheaters in the lobby. As per the details shared by the developer in the official blog post, the anti-cheat team had been testing Damage Shield that stops a player from cheating during a match. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

The Damage Shield a mitigation technique in Call of Duty Warzone's new Ricochet anti-cheat software disables a cheater's ability to 'inflict critical damage' on other players.

"RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ relies on data to identify cheating behavior and make our ban waves more impactful. As we collect data from machines determined to be cheating, our goal is to ensure they aren't taking wins from our deserving community," the post explains.

“Going forward, extreme, or repeated violations of the security policy – such as in-game cheating – may result in a permanent suspension of all accounts. Additionally, any attempt to hide, disguise or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension.

Permanent suspensions for security infractions apply to any infractions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare®, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as future titles in the Call of Duty franchise,” the developers mentioned under its unified security and enforcement policy.

While cheating is spreading like wildfire in major games, developers are working round the clock to mitigate this unpopular affair. The issue has extended to the fact that pro players including the console ones are rejecting cross-play with PC due to the ever-rising cheaters.

Hacking has been a severe problem in Warzone, and Activision has been implementing anti-cheating initiatives like original kernel-level drivers for PC.