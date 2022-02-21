comscore Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players
News

Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Gaming

The developer has brought Damage Shield a mitigation technique in Call of Duty Warzone's new Ricochet anti-cheat software disables a cheater's ability to 'inflict critical damage' on other players.

Call-of-Duty-Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is now giving players God Mode in case it detects cheaters in the lobby. As per the details shared by the developer in the official blog post, the anti-cheat team had been testing Damage Shield that stops a player from cheating during a match. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

The Damage Shield a mitigation technique in Call of Duty Warzone’s new Ricochet anti-cheat software disables a cheater’s ability to ‘inflict critical damage’ on other players. Also Read - Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

“RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ relies on data to identify cheating behavior and make our ban waves more impactful. As we collect data from machines determined to be cheating, our goal is to ensure they aren’t taking wins from our deserving community,” the post explains. Also Read - Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

“Going forward, extreme, or repeated violations of the security policy – such as in-game cheating – may result in a permanent suspension of all accounts. Additionally, any attempt to hide, disguise or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension.

Permanent suspensions for security infractions apply to any infractions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare®, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as future titles in the Call of Duty franchise,” the developers mentioned under its unified security and enforcement policy.

While cheating is spreading like wildfire in major games, developers are working round the clock to mitigate this unpopular affair. The issue has extended to the fact that pro players including the console ones are rejecting cross-play with PC due to the ever-rising cheaters.

Hacking has been a severe problem in Warzone, and Activision has been implementing anti-cheating initiatives like original kernel-level drivers for PC.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 4:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

News

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

From Moon Knight to West Side Story: New titles to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar next month

Photo Gallery

From Moon Knight to West Side Story: New titles to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar next month

New on Disney+ Hotstar: Series/movies to release in March 2022

Photo Gallery

New on Disney+ Hotstar: Series/movies to release in March 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer

Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players
Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Features

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more
Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Gaming

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022
Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Pacific Warzone season 2 to begin on Valentine's Day: Here's what's coming

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Pacific Warzone season 2 to begin on Valentine's Day: Here's what's coming

हिंदी समाचार

Google Maps पर आसानी से कर सकते हैं किसी को ट्रैक, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Free Fire MAX में किस तरह क्रिएट करें फैक्ट्री चैलेंज? जानें पूरी डिटेल

Donald Trump का सोशल मीडिया ऐप Truth Social हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Tecno Spark 8C हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिल रहे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

Reviews

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

News

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights
New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India
Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer

Gaming

Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer
Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Laptops

Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers