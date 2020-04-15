Call of Duty: Warzone has banned 70,000 cheaters in one wave

The developers of Call of Duty: Warzone have taken an active role in monitoring cheaters in the game. To that effect we last reported that it banned 50,000 players since launch for cheating. The game has been extremely popular when it launched as Modern Warfare. It was one of the most popular Call of Duty games ever. And with the release of the Call of Duty: Warzone mode it has managed to garner 50 million players which was recently reported. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone crosses 50 million players milestone in a month

Cheaters have always been a huge issue in online multiplayer games where players compete with each other. Using unfair means to dominate the battlefield is an old tradition and it seems Call of Duty: Warzone was not exempt from it. The game has been seeing regular incursions by cheaters and hacker using auto-aiming, wall-hacking and other cheat software. This is a big block for those people who believe and practice fair gameplay. But distributor Activision and developer Infinity Ward have been vigilant in this case. And just a week after banning 50,000 cheaters, it has banned 70,000 more.

We've now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We're continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We'll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters.
— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 13, 2020

In a tweet Infinity Ward wrote, “We’ve now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters.” This is favorable news for players and streamers especially who have frustrating experiences with cheaters.

In other news Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 is now undereway with a new update. The patch notes of the new update is out and the devs have shared the roadmap as well. The new update is live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. According to reports the download size of the update is 13.6GB on Xbox, 11.7GB on PS4 and 16GB on PC. This makes is slightly smaller than the Season 2 update. The update is smaller than Season 2 in content as well.