Call of Duty: Warzone is live; garners 6 million players in 24 hours

Gaming

Call of Duty's Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk.

Call of Duty Warzone

The battle royale mode for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which is called Call of Duty: Warzone is live. The game which is a standalone download went live on March 10. Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk.  Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

Those that already own of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Warzone will replace the previously named ‘Classified’ panel in the Main Menu. Those that own the game also get a  one-time 4-hour early access to download Warzone. For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB. While those that will be downloading just the free edition of the game will have to download around 80-101GB. They have to head to the store and search for ‘Warzone.’ Choose Call of Duty: Warzone to download.

This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder. The battle royale will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.

The objective of Plunder is to collect more cash than opposing teams. The first team to collect $1 million starts a two-minute timer; the leading team after the two-minute bonus round is the winner. Besides these there is a lot of customization content in the game that is available to all. The battle pass has 100 tiers of content that players unlock. Here’s a look at all the details of the launch. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. At this rate it could out do Apex Legends which broke Fortnite’s record with 10 million players in three days.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 5:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 12, 2020 5:21 PM IST

