News

Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

Gaming

The Warzone mode was launched on March 10, and in just two weeks, it achieved 30 million players.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 7:23 PM IST
Call of Duty Warzone 60 million

Activision has just announced that Call of Duty: Warzone has more than 60 million players. The Call of Duty game developers Infinity Ward just announced it from the official Call of Duty Twitter handle. The Warzone mode was launched on March 10, and in just two weeks, it achieved 30 million players. That was followed by reaching 50 million players in a month’s time. And now in almost another month it has increased its player base by another 10 million players. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to banish cheaters; here's what it plans to do

It has been a fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming and for the Call of Duty developers. The 60 million-milestone is big achievement over the 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest Warzone game by the developers was released as a standalone download on consoles and PC. The game does not require players to own any other software. Also, they don’t need any money to play it. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Warzone is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. Apex Legends managed to amass 25 million players after the first week of its launch back in 2019. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone has banned 70,000 cheaters in one wave

It has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk. Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder. The battle royale will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.

