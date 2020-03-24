comscore Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon
Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon

Call of Duty: Warzone which is essentially an addition to the existing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game will apparently get a new mode in the future.

  Published: March 24, 2020 1:41 PM IST
Call of Duty Warzone

Another new battle royale game has broken in the scene this year, Call of Duty: Warzone. This new game which is essentially an addition to the existing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game will apparently get a new mode in the future. This seems like an obvious step considering that the game blew up with players soon after launch. Activision would definitely want to feed people’s interest in the game and keep expanding thee base.

To that effect data miners have apparently found evidence of a new limited time mode called ‘High Action’. Infinity Ward is apparently prepping for the imminent release of this new mode. According to the description that the data miners came across, this new mode will offer an experience similar to Warzone battle royale. But the difference would be that it would have more money, more legendary crates, and more killstreak drops. Which means that it will be a high-octane version of Call of Duty: Warzone. But it’s always wise to take these leaks with a grain of salt, as these are only confirmed with official release.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Details

Call of Duty: Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk.  Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

Those that already own of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Warzone will replace the previously named ‘Classified’ panel in the Main Menu. Those that own the game also get a  one-time 4-hour early access to download Warzone. For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB. While those that will be downloading just the free edition of the game will have to download around 80-101GB. They have to head to the store and search for ‘Warzone.’ Choose Call of Duty: Warzone to download.

Call of Duty: Warzone breaks records, garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

Call of Duty: Warzone breaks records, garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder. The battle royale will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.

The objective of Plunder is to collect more cash than opposing teams. The first team to collect $1 million starts a two-minute timer; the leading team after the two-minute bonus round is the winner. Besides these there is a lot of customization content in the game that is available to all. The battle pass has 100 tiers of content that players unlock. Here’s a look at all the details of the launch.

  Published Date: March 24, 2020 1:41 PM IST

