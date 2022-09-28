Earlier this month, the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile went on pre-registration for Android on the Google Play Store. It will be a battle royale game for mobile that will release later next year for both Android and iOS devices. Just a few weeks after the game went up for pre-registration, Activision announced that Warzone Mobile has made a record by getting millions of pre-registrations on Play Store. Also Read - Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: Check launch date, features

Activision via its Call of Duty handle on Twitter revealed that Warzone Mobile has become the fastest Activision and Blizzard, King mobile game to top 15 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store. This shows the excitement around the battle royale title. Also Read - Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile: Check launch date, other details

Interestingly, these numbers are only for Android from its Play Store. The game is also set to release on iOS devices for iPhones next year. This means that the actual installs could be impressive once the game is available to play.

Those who pre-register the game right now on Play Store will get some in-game content. They will receive Emblem – Dark Familiar and Vinyl – Foe’s Flame. Additionally, X12 Prince of Hell Blueprint and M4 Archifiend Weapon Blueprints. Moreover, there will be mystery rewards too.

The Call of Duty Warzone Mobile appears to be heading towards being one of the most popular mobile games by Activision. However, it remains to be seen whether the game will be able to match the excitement of PUBG mobile. With BGMI’s ban in India, Warzone Mobile could be the next popular battle royale title, but again, we will have to see it. And that will only be next year once the game arrives on both Android and iOS platforms.

In related news, Activision also revealed that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II beta has become one of the biggest games in the franchise’s history. Even the beta has seen a massive player base on both consoles and PC. The game will launch globally next month on October 28.