comscore Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
News

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Gaming

It will be interesting to see how Activision introduces Warzone Mobile, considering that the company already has Call of Duty: Mobile, which already includes a battle royale mode.

Call-of-Duty-Warzone

(Image: Activision)

Activision will release the new Caldera with Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard season 1. The company is soon expected to release Call of Duty: Warzone for Android and iOS platforms. While leaks and reports keep pouring in, Activision is yet to officially confirm Warzone Mobile. Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

Tipster Tom Henderson has stated that Activision is looking to launch Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile next year. He states that the game has been spotted in the PlaytestCloud database. However, later PlaytestCloud responded that the listing was based on an assumption. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

In a separate report by tipster Just4leaks2, he seems to have found a job listing for the title of Executive Producer, Features for a project codenamed WZM. The WZM codename is believed to be a short version of Warzone Mobile. The job description states that the person will work on the player experience of a new AAA mobile first-person shooter.

Separately, Activision recently also acquired The Respawnables developed Digital Legends to help develop a new Call of Duty Mobile title.

It will be interesting to see how Activision introduces Warzone Mobile, considering that the company already has Call of Duty: Mobile, which already includes a battle royale mode. While Activision releases new iterations of its Call of Duty game on PC and console every now and then, they also include a new story and a change of some dynamics. With this in mind, we can expect some dynamic changes will be made to Warzone Mobile, which could implement a first-person perspective.

To recall, Krafton recently also released PUBG: New State, which acts as a sequel to PUBG Mobile.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 5:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
Gaming
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
From Moto G60 to Galaxy F12, best deals on smartphones during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale

Photo Gallery

From Moto G60 to Galaxy F12, best deals on smartphones during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale ends tonight: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale ends tonight: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get

5G rollout must be India s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani

Telecom

5G rollout must be India s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani

Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

News

Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get

5G rollout must be India s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani

Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Reviews

PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!
Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more
Shoot to Kill with NVIDIA Reflex Now available with top esports games!

Brand Solution

Shoot to Kill with NVIDIA Reflex Now available with top esports games!

हिंदी समाचार

IPL से Aryan Khan तक, जानें भारत में इस साल Google पर क्या हुआ सबसे ज्यादा सर्च

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया धांसू गेमिंग फोन, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा और 12GB RAM का सपोर्ट

Instagram पर अब अपनी स्टोरी में ऐड कर सकते हैं कस्टमाइज Link Sticker, जानें कैसे

Realme 9i के फीचर्स आए सामने, मिलेगा 50MP का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Jio, Airtel और Vodafone-Idea मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टिंग के नाम पर यूजर्स से वसूलती हैं मोटा पैसा, यहां समझें पूरा 'खेल'

Latest Videos

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
Gaming
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get
5G rollout must be India s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani

Telecom

5G rollout must be India s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani
Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

News

Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators
Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices

News

Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers