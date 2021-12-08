Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could release next year hint leaks

Activision will release the new Caldera with Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard season 1. The company is soon expected to release Call of Duty: Warzone for Android and iOS platforms. While leaks and reports keep pouring in, Activision is yet to officially confirm Warzone Mobile. Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

Tipster Tom Henderson has stated that Activision is looking to launch Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile next year. He states that the game has been spotted in the PlaytestCloud database. However, later PlaytestCloud responded that the listing was based on an assumption. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

In a separate report by tipster Just4leaks2, he seems to have found a job listing for the title of Executive Producer, Features for a project codenamed WZM. The WZM codename is believed to be a short version of Warzone Mobile. The job description states that the person will work on the player experience of a new AAA mobile first-person shooter.

#warzonemobile This was a job listing from Activision What could WZM mean 👀 pic.twitter.com/vn5Jlaekbo — @Just4leaks2 (@just4leaks2) December 7, 2021

Separately, Activision recently also acquired The Respawnables developed Digital Legends to help develop a new Call of Duty Mobile title.

It will be interesting to see how Activision introduces Warzone Mobile, considering that the company already has Call of Duty: Mobile, which already includes a battle royale mode. While Activision releases new iterations of its Call of Duty game on PC and console every now and then, they also include a new story and a change of some dynamics. With this in mind, we can expect some dynamic changes will be made to Warzone Mobile, which could implement a first-person perspective.

To recall, Krafton recently also released PUBG: New State, which acts as a sequel to PUBG Mobile.