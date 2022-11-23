Activision last week started taking pre-registrations for its upcoming battle royale game, the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. While announcing the pre-registrations, the company also promised gameplay soon. Now, finally, the gameplay videos of the upcoming Call of Duty mobile game are here. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations begin for iOS, releases on May 15, 2023

The gameplay footages online show the iconic Verdansk map and some multiplayer features. Controls, in-game environment, and graphics, everything has been revealed.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay: Maps, Weapons, etc

A 19-minute-long gameplay video below shows off the Verdansk map having locations like the Train station, Dam, Park, Hospital, and others. The in-game environment appears to be similar to the Warzone console/PC.

As for the graphics, the mobile port appears to have toned-down graphics over the Warzone console/PC. However, the game is set to release next year which means Activision will have the game with them for more time to finetune it.

There are also some other gameplays available revealing more details about the game. The Warzone Mobile will indeed have the 120-player battle royale mode, but it will also get smaller multiplayer modes like Domination and Team Deathmatch. These smaller modes will allow players to level up quickly, in addition to leveling up via the long battle royale mode.

Apart from this, Activision revealed that the Warzone mobile players will get a unified experience. Warzone Mobile, Warzone 2.0, and Modern Warefare II players will share many social features including chat channels and friends. All three games will also support cross-progression.

“Leveraging new unified technology across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, players can share many social features (like friends and chat channels) and cross-progression enabling a shared Battle Pas and more for a connected Call of Duty experience.”

The Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will launch on May 15, 2023, as per the App store.