comscore Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay reveals the Verdansk map
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Gameplay Released Ahead Of Launch Next Year
News

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay released ahead of launch next year

Gaming

The gameplay of the Call of Duty Warzone mobile. The gameplay shows the iconic Verdansk map and the multiplayer features.

Highlights

  • Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay has been revealed.
  • The game will bring back the iconic Verdansk map.
  • Battle Royale, Domination, and Team Deathmatch to some of its game modes.
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile featured

Activision last week started taking pre-registrations for its upcoming battle royale game, the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. While announcing the pre-registrations, the company also promised gameplay soon. Now, finally, the gameplay videos of the upcoming Call of Duty mobile game are here. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations begin for iOS, releases on May 15, 2023

The gameplay footages online show the iconic Verdansk map and some multiplayer features. Controls, in-game environment, and graphics, everything has been revealed. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone Mobile becomes the fastest mobile game by Activision to top 15 million pre-registrations

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay: Maps, Weapons, etc

A 19-minute-long gameplay video below shows off the Verdansk map having locations like the Train station, Dam, Park, Hospital, and others. The in-game environment appears to be similar to the Warzone console/PC. Also Read - Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: Check launch date, features

As for the graphics, the mobile port appears to have toned-down graphics over the Warzone console/PC. However, the game is set to release next year which means Activision will have the game with them for more time to finetune it.

There are also some other gameplays available revealing more details about the game. The Warzone Mobile will indeed have the 120-player battle royale mode, but it will also get smaller multiplayer modes like Domination and Team Deathmatch. These smaller modes will allow players to level up quickly, in addition to leveling up via the long battle royale mode.

Apart from this, Activision revealed that the Warzone mobile players will get a unified experience. Warzone Mobile, Warzone 2.0, and Modern Warefare II players will share many social features including chat channels and friends. All three games will also support cross-progression.

“Leveraging new unified technology across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, players can share many social features (like friends and chat channels) and cross-progression enabling a shared Battle Pas and more for a connected Call of Duty experience.”

The Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will launch on May 15, 2023, as per the App store.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 4:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay revealed
Gaming
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay revealed
Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Features

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

News

Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE expected to come with support for Stylus Pen

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE expected to come with support for Stylus Pen

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 782G chipset: Check details

News

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 782G chipset: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE expected to come with support for Stylus Pen

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 782G chipset: Check details

Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives at Nagpur Airport: Check details

OnePlus Y1S Pro 55-inch TV leaked render reveals design, launch soon

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year
Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details
Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone