Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned for mobile platforms

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile planned, could launch in the near future on Android and iOS

Activision may be considering a mobile version of the Call of Duty Warzone title. Details aren’t out yet but it could be solely focused on battle royale with advanced graphics and better physics.

  • Published: September 17, 2020 3:16 PM IST
Call of Duty Warzone

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise are spoilt with options. Previously, Activision came up with the Call of Duty: Mobile for mobile platforms as a free-to-play title. Later, it came up with Warzone as a free-to-play title focusing highly on battle royale. It seems that the publisher isn’t done yet and there’s a plan for one more Call of Duty game for the mobile platform. In fact, a Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile could be a high possibility. Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War के फ्री में मिलेंगे 10,000 बीटा Key, जानें कैसे करें अवेल

A report from has Charlie Intel found a job listing on Activision’s website for a position titled “Executive Producer, Features WZM”. The WZM in the title is a hint Warzone Mobile and there are further elements to suggest that. The job description adds, “new mobile FPS in the Call of Duty Franchise.” “As Executive Producer, Features you will own product framing and player experience of a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty franchise.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned in the US soon

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

The listing goes on to add that the person will need to “harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation.” The person will also need to “Improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love.” Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile to add weapon skin customization next season

Will Call of Duty Warzone Mobile a different game from COD Mobile?

Based on the job details, it seems that Activision wants to port Warzone from the PC and consoles into a mobile version. Going by the descriptions, the game needs to have mobile-specific modifications. This rules out chances of a cross-platform title, like Epic’s Fortnite.

Hence, the game could be a direct port of the PC version with a focus on a wholesome first-person shooter experience. The game could retain its battle royale-style modes from the Pc version but adapt it to smaller confines of the mobile platform. It could even bring in existing maps and characters from the previous PC iterations.

Call of Duty Warzone

However, Activision already has its Call of Duty: Mobile available to play on Android and iOS. The game offers all of the thrills and features from the franchise but scaled down to the requirements of a mobile ecosystem. Hence, there’s no idea as to why Activision wants to bring another version of the game.

Maybe Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will focus on advanced physics and better graphics. The developers could rely on a new game engine for enhancing the overall gaming experience. It could bring advanced multiplayer features to deliver a similar experience to its PC counterpart. Warzone Mobile could also end up replacing Call of Duty Mobile as a more advanced version for players.

Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match

Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox platforms. The game launched in 2019 and so far has attracted 75 million players from across the world.

Story Timeline

Best Sellers