comscore Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile pre-registrations open for iOS, launch set for May 2023
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Pre Registrations Begin For Ios Releases On May 15 2023
News

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations begin for iOS, releases on May 15, 2023

Gaming

Activision has started taking pre-registrations for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on the App store. Here's how you can pre-register for the game.

Highlights

  • Call of Duty Warzone Mobile can be pre-registered on App Store.
  • The game has a size of 529MB and will be released in May 2023.
  • It recently surpassed 25 million pre-registrations on Google's Play Store for Android.
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

Activision has finally opened the pre-registrations for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile for the iOS platform. This comes months after the publisher started taking registrations on Google Play Store for Android. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone Mobile becomes the fastest mobile game by Activision to top 15 million pre-registrations

The Warzone Mobile will be the mobile port for the game’s PC and console versions. It will bring the classic battle royale experience on handheld devices. Also Read - Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0: Check launch date, features

How to pre-register for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on App Store

Activision is now taking pre-registrations for its upcoming title Call of Duty Warzone Mobile for iOS. iOS users can now pre-register for the game on App Store and get the game’s latest updates. Also Read - Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile: Check launch date, other details

Here’s how you can pre-register for the game.

Step 1: Open the App store on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Games tab.

Step 3: Once you open the Games tab, you should see the game at the top of the page with the ‘PRE-ORDER’ status. Tap on the game.

Step 4: Tap on Get and double-press the power button to confirm.

Step 5: After confirming, you will get a pop-up to enable notifications. Simply, confirm, and once the game releases, you will automatically get a notification.

The game is sized 529MB and it will be compatible with all iPhones starting from iPhone XS to iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will also run on iPad with iPadOS 15.0 and A12 Bionic or better chipset.

As per the App store, the game will be launched on May 15, 2023.  Back in September, when the game was up for pre-registrations for Android, the developers revealed some details of the Warzone Mobile alongside ModernWarfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Warzone Mobile’s highlighting aspect will be the return of the iconic Verdansk map. The game is said to offer a battle royale experience with 120 players in a single match.

Recently, the game surpassed 25 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store. Those who pre-registered will get the following rewards once the game launches next year.

  • X12 pistol blueprint ‘Prince of Hell’
  • Archfiend Blueprint for M4 assault rifle
  • ‘Condemned’ skin for the Ghost Operator
  • “Dark Familiar” Emblem
  • “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

Following the previous milestone, the developers have announced a new reward if the game surpasses 35 million pre-registrations.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2022 1:01 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts
News
Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts
New Twitter accounts have to wait for 90 days for subscribing to Blue

Apps

New Twitter accounts have to wait for 90 days for subscribing to Blue

Instagram: Share reels with Meta avatar reactions

How To

Instagram: Share reels with Meta avatar reactions

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

Steam Deck is reaching India: Check price

Gaming

Steam Deck is reaching India: Check price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Watch video For details

India's first privately built rocket 'Vikram-S' launched by ISRO: Top 7 points to know about mission Prarambh

India's first privately built rocket 'Vikram-S' launched by ISRO: Top 7 points to know about mission Prarambh

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details