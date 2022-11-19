Activision has finally opened the pre-registrations for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile for the iOS platform. This comes months after the publisher started taking registrations on Google Play Store for Android. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone Mobile becomes the fastest mobile game by Activision to top 15 million pre-registrations

The Warzone Mobile will be the mobile port for the game's PC and console versions. It will bring the classic battle royale experience on handheld devices.

How to pre-register for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on App Store

Activision is now taking pre-registrations for its upcoming title Call of Duty Warzone Mobile for iOS. iOS users can now pre-register for the game on App Store and get the game's latest updates.

Here’s how you can pre-register for the game.

Step 1: Open the App store on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Games tab.

Step 3: Once you open the Games tab, you should see the game at the top of the page with the ‘PRE-ORDER’ status. Tap on the game.

Step 4: Tap on Get and double-press the power button to confirm.

Step 5: After confirming, you will get a pop-up to enable notifications. Simply, confirm, and once the game releases, you will automatically get a notification.

The game is sized 529MB and it will be compatible with all iPhones starting from iPhone XS to iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will also run on iPad with iPadOS 15.0 and A12 Bionic or better chipset.

As per the App store, the game will be launched on May 15, 2023. Back in September, when the game was up for pre-registrations for Android, the developers revealed some details of the Warzone Mobile alongside ModernWarfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Warzone Mobile’s highlighting aspect will be the return of the iconic Verdansk map. The game is said to offer a battle royale experience with 120 players in a single match.

Recently, the game surpassed 25 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store. Those who pre-registered will get the following rewards once the game launches next year.

X12 pistol blueprint ‘Prince of Hell’

Archfiend Blueprint for M4 assault rifle

‘Condemned’ skin for the Ghost Operator

“Dark Familiar” Emblem

“Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

Following the previous milestone, the developers have announced a new reward if the game surpasses 35 million pre-registrations.