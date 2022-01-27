Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new update that brings fixes for bugs that plagued matches across Caldera and Rebirth island. Also Read - Next 3 Call of Duty games likely to launch on PS, irrespective of Microsoft's Activision acquisition

As per Raven Software's patch notes, it fixes one of the annoying crashes that caused instability in the game when players pressed the Xbox button twice in a row while in-game or when typing non-ASCII characters. Further, the developer fixed the issue that caused the second Loadout Public event to not occur in the core game modes.

Additionally, Raven Software cited that it has made major improvements to freezing issues at Call of Duty: Warzone's Buy Station. Here are the entire patch notes-

Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes

Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing instability when pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game.

Fixed an issue causing instability when typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅).

Fixed an additional issue causing the menu screen to flicker.

Fixed an issue allowing players to respawn via buyback with part of their original Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing live matches to crash.

Fixed an issue causing players to fall into a bottomless pit of despair when attempting to take a dip in the pool.

Fixed an issue causing the second Loadout Public Event to not occur in core Battle Royale modes.

While freezing instances are occurring in matches, the developer has acknowledged it and is said to have continued their investigation. Call of Duty’s BR had a plethora of issues in the first season, and to smoothen the performance and improve other parts of the games, Activision had to delay the Warzone Season 2 launch until next month. Call of Duty: Warzone season 2 is now releasing on February 14, the same day when the next season goes live in Vanguard.