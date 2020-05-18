comscore Call Of Duty: Warzone Quads world record set with 121 kills in a match
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match
News

Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match

Gaming

Call of Duty streamers TeePee, Symfuhny, HusKerrs, and DougisRaw set this overwhelming record.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 5:01 PM IST
Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has a new world record, and this is quite an astonishing one. In fact it seems quite impossible that this record was set. The new world record has been set in the Quads mode where 121 kills were achieved in a single match. Call of Duty streamers TeePee, Symfuhny, HusKerrs, and DougisRaw set this overwhelming record. Considering that there are only 150 players in Warzone matchs, the team took down an huge majority of the players. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

You can check out his feat in the video below. In fact this is such an impressive feat, Call of Duty pro player Nadeshot mentioned it on Twitter saying, “Wow, I can’t even fathom how you guys pulled this off. GGs.” Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store: Here is everything new

Activision recently announced that Call of Duty: Warzone has more than 60 million players. The Call of Duty game developers Infinity Ward just announced it from the official Call of Duty Twitter handle. The Warzone mode was launched on March 10, and in just two weeks, it achieved 30 million players. That was followed by reaching 50 million players in a month’s time. And now in almost another month it has increased its player base by another 10 million players.

It has been a fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming and for the Call of Duty developers. The 60 million-milestone is big achievement over the 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest Warzone game by the developers was released as a standalone download on consoles and PC. The game does not require players to own any other software. Also, they don’t need any money to play it.

Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

Also Read

Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

Warzone is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. Apex Legends managed to amass 25 million players after the first week of its launch back in 2019.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match
Gaming
Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match
Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses

Telecom

Airtel launches 'Work@Home' enterprise-grade solution for businesses

Netflix, Zee5 see 200% growth in interest in India

Entertainment

Netflix, Zee5 see 200% growth in interest in India

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

News

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

YouTube quietly removed HD badge from 720p playback

Entertainment

YouTube quietly removed HD badge from 720p playback

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match

Gaming

Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match
Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush Event is now live

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush Event is now live
Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players
Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, launch trailer

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, launch trailer

हिंदी समाचार

आज से शुरू हो सकती है Filpkart, amazon, paytm की सेवाएं

घर बैठे इस तरह से मंगा सकते हैं जियो की सिम, फ्री में होगी होम डिलीवरी

OnePlus 8 आज दोपहर 2 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Redmi K30i की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV और Redmi TV साउंडबार जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile में आया Golden Trigger सेट, जीतने पर मिलेगा इनाम

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency
News
Supercomputers were hacked to mine cryptocurrency
Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV India launch on May 25, teaser page live
OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India

News

OnePlus 8 5G first sale on Amazon India ends in a flash | BGR India
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched

News

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset launched
Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online

News

Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online