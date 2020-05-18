Call of Duty: Warzone has a new world record, and this is quite an astonishing one. In fact it seems quite impossible that this record was set. The new world record has been set in the Quads mode where 121 kills were achieved in a single match. Call of Duty streamers TeePee, Symfuhny, HusKerrs, and DougisRaw set this overwhelming record. Considering that there are only 150 players in Warzone matchs, the team took down an huge majority of the players. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

You can check out his feat in the video below. In fact this is such an impressive feat, Call of Duty pro player Nadeshot mentioned it on Twitter saying, “Wow, I can’t even fathom how you guys pulled this off. GGs.” Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store: Here is everything new

Activision recently announced that Call of Duty: Warzone has more than 60 million players. The Call of Duty game developers Infinity Ward just announced it from the official Call of Duty Twitter handle. The Warzone mode was launched on March 10, and in just two weeks, it achieved 30 million players. That was followed by reaching 50 million players in a month’s time. And now in almost another month it has increased its player base by another 10 million players.

It has been a fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming and for the Call of Duty developers. The 60 million-milestone is big achievement over the 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest Warzone game by the developers was released as a standalone download on consoles and PC. The game does not require players to own any other software. Also, they don’t need any money to play it.

Warzone is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. Apex Legends managed to amass 25 million players after the first week of its launch back in 2019.