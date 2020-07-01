comscore Call of Duty: Warzone now supports 200-player matches
Call of Duty: Warzone now supports 200-player matches

The previous limit for players in each match of Call of Duty: Warzone was 150.

Call of Duty Warzone 200-players

Call of Duty: Warzone just got a new update and has added support for 200-player matches. The previous limit for players in each match was 150. The update is rather heavy and you would have to download somewhere between 22-30GB. And if users have the full Modern Warfare game then the download goes up to 36GB. But this 200-player mode is not permanent, and has been added for limited time. Besides these there are other additions to this update as well which can be found here. Also Read - Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match

The last major update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone brought the game’s Season 4 for users and also manages to fix some bugs. With the new update, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players will now not appear outside the map in Scrapyard. Further, in-match events will also be held at the right frequency. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

Call of Duty players had earlier reported numerous instances where players were spawned outside the combat area when in a specific arena. Meanwhile, some players were unable to use in-game elements that they were unlocking. The new update for the games fixes these issues.

Apart from the fixes, the new update also brings a lot of new elements to the games. Call of Duty: Warzone now has in-match events that can change how battle-royale matches turn out. Modern Warfare now gets a new map and Warzone also gets a rumble mode. Rumble mode consists of two teams with 50 players battling it out for survival. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also be getting a new Team Defender and All or Nothing mode soon.

Also Read

In other news, a Call of Duty Warzone record was created with 121 kills in quad-mode. The record was set by Call of Duty players TeePee, Symfuhny, HusKerrs, and DougisRaw. Activision recently announced that Call of Duty: Warzone has more than 60 million players. The Call of Duty game developers Infinity Ward just announced it from the official Call of Duty Twitter handle.

Best Sellers