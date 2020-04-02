Candy Crush Saga is offering free unlimited lives for this week

Candy Crush Saga is one of the most popular free games. This game was launched back in the year 2012 and to this day, it is still as popular as before. The Candy Crush Saga is a game, where players compete with and against each other to progress and level up. In July last year, it was reported that users have spent 73 billion hours playing the game since its launch, which is huge.

One will find this game on both Google’s Play Store and App Store. For those of you not familiar with the game, this game is a puzzle adventure with over 5,000 unique levels. The creators behind this game drop new features and levels on a weekly basis to make it more engaging.

The most annoying part of the game is that you only get 5 lives to replay the game, and you will have to wait for about 30 minutes to get another life in the game. Though there are tricks to get unlimited lives on the game, which you can get without even waiting for 30 minutes. The developer King has some different plans for this week.

The developers of Candy Crush Saga, King, has announced that it is removing all timers that make players wait or pay if they fail too many levels. The developer is doing this to keep people at home playing the game, rather than going out. The developer has partnered with the WHO in the project called #PlayApartTogether. This benefit will be provided until April 5.

This partnership is to promote games and make sure people stay at home playing games. The Coronavirus situation has been termed as an epidemic and affected thousands across the world. This is not the only game from King getting this treatment. The other games include Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and Pet Rescue Saga.

