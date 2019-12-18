Candy Crush Saga is one of the most popular free games. This game was launched back in the year 2012 and to this day, it is still as popular as before. The Candy Crush Saga is a game, where players compete with and against each other to progress and level up. In July this year, it was reported that users have spent 73 billion hours playing Candy Crush Saga since its launch, which is huge.

One will find this game on both Google’s Play Store and App Store. For those of you not familiar with the game, this game is a puzzle adventure with over 5,000 unique levels. The creators behind this game drop new features and levels on a weekly basis to make it more engaging.

The most annoying part of the game is that you only get 5 lives to replay the game, and you will have to wait for about 30 minutes to get another life in the game. Fortunately, there is one simple trick to get unlimited lives on Candy Crush Saga, which you can get without even waiting for 30 minutes. Read on to know more.

How to get unlimited lives on Candy Crush Saga

Step 1: First of all, open the game app and play the game until you run out of lives.

Step 2: You then just need to close the app and head over to the Settings section of your phone.

Step 3: Go to the Date and Time section and Set your time manually. You will have to set the time three hours ahead to retain lives.

Step 4: Open the game and then you will notice that you have received free lives without even waiting for 30 minutes. You can change the time of your phone.