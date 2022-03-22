CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt has confirmed a new Witcher game to be under work. The developer is making a major move with Witcher 4 switching from its in-house developed REDengine to Unreal Engine 5. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

While REDengine was utilised in major titles including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 2, The Witcher 3, switching to Unreal Engine more likely has to do with Cyberpunk’s rough journey and initial criticism. And as reports point out, Witcher 3 wasn’t in a mint condition during launch either. Also Read - Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 new games announced

“[The partnership] covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We’ll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences,” CD Projekt said. Also Read - Unreal Engine 5 Early Access now live: What's new and everything you need to know

The new technology is expected to deliver a smoother experience for the players and likely make it easier for the developers as well. “One of the core aspects of our internal Red 2.0 Transformation is a much stronger focus on technology, and our cooperation with Epic Games is based on this principle,” CD Projekt Red chief technical officer Paweł Zawodny stated.

CD Projekt has not provided any additional details on the new Witcher game besides the teaser dropping the hint of a ‘new saga.’ However, the developer in a press release revealed that it will be working with Epic to help refine the engine for open-world games. Regardless of the partnership, The Witcher: New Saga Begins will be available on Steam and the developers cite that there are no plans to make the new game exclusive to any storefront.

While there are barely any details on the new game, at least the official confirmation will excite players, especially the rough patch will likely get withered as they will move to a refined, widely-used game engine.