comscore CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5
News

CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5

Gaming

The Witcher 'new saga' game to be made in Unreal Engine 5, CD Projekt confirms that the game won't be exclusive to 'one storefront.'

The Witcher A New Saga Begins

CD Projekt has confirmed a new Witcher game to be under work. The developer is making a major move with Witcher 4 switching from its in-house developed REDengine to Unreal Engine 5. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

While REDengine was utilised in major titles including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 2, The Witcher 3, switching to Unreal Engine more likely has to do with Cyberpunk’s rough journey and initial criticism. And as reports point out, Witcher 3 wasn’t in a mint condition during launch either. Also Read - Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 new games announced

“[The partnership] covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We’ll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences,” CD Projekt said. Also Read - Unreal Engine 5 Early Access now live: What's new and everything you need to know

The new technology is expected to deliver a smoother experience for the players and likely make it easier for the developers as well. “One of the core aspects of our internal Red 2.0 Transformation is a much stronger focus on technology, and our cooperation with Epic Games is based on this principle,” CD Projekt Red chief technical officer Paweł Zawodny stated.

CD Projekt has not provided any additional details on the new Witcher game besides the teaser dropping the hint of a ‘new saga.’ However, the developer in a press release revealed that it will be working with Epic to help refine the engine for open-world games. Regardless of the partnership, The Witcher: New Saga Begins will be available on Steam and the developers cite that there are no plans to make the new game exclusive to any storefront.

While there are barely any details on the new game, at least the official confirmation will excite players, especially the rough patch will likely get withered as they will move to a refined, widely-used game engine.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 3:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps
How To
How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps
Parliamentary committee recommends DoT to merge MTNL with BSNL

Telecom

Parliamentary committee recommends DoT to merge MTNL with BSNL

How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp in simple steps

How To

How to share multiple contacts on WhatsApp in simple steps

Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters

Photo Gallery

Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters

Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

Photo Gallery

Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways

Electric Vehicle

Govt sanctions 1,576 charging stations across Indian highways, expressways

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

Parliamentary committee recommends DoT to merge MTNL with BSNL

Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more

Realme Narzo 50A Prime with FHD+ display, triple camera launched: Price, specs

Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5

Gaming

CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5
Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Gaming

Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia
Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus
Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

Gaming

Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here
Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Features

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max सर्वर होगा डाउन, Free Fire के बैन के बाद भारतीय गेमर्स को मिलेगा स्पेशल गिफ्ट

Free Fire MAX: इंडियन सर्वर के लिए 5 बेहतरीन कैरेक्टर बंडल, गेम को बनाते हैं मजेदार

BGMI C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass में मिल रहे धमाल रिवॉर्ड, जानें कीमत समेत सभी डिटेल

BSNL के एड-ऑन डेटा वाउचर्स देते हैं 100GB तक हाई-स्पीड इंटरनेट, कीमत 13 रुपये से शुरू

Infinix Hot 11 2022 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, वीडियो टीजर से डिजाइन समेत कुछ फीचर्स का हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
News
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Parliamentary committee recommends DoT to merge MTNL with BSNL

Telecom

Parliamentary committee recommends DoT to merge MTNL with BSNL
Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more

News

Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more
Realme Narzo 50A Prime with FHD+ display, triple camera launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime with FHD+ display, triple camera launched: Price, specs
Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

Mobiles

Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers