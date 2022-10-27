comscore The Witcher is getting a remake on the Unreal Engine 5: Check details
News

CD Projekt Red confirms 'The Witcher' remake on the Unreal Engine 5

Gaming

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it is outsourcing the project to the Polish Studio, Fool's Theory to remake The Witcher from 2007.

Highlights

  • CDPR has confirmed 'The Witcher' remake on Unreal Engine 5.
  • It will be outsourced to Fool's Theory.
  • The game will release a couple of years later, likely on PC as well as consoles.
The Witcher Remake

It’s the time of remakes that we live in. One after another, several developers are encashing on remakes. Recently, we saw a few developers working on a remake of their original projects. Just like that, CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that the remake of the original Witcher is happening. CDPR will be working with the Polish studio Fool’s Theory to work on the remake. Also Read - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen upgrades to release at the end of this year, confirms CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red plans to remake The Witcher

CDPR announced a couple of its upcoming projects that it’s working on which also includes the follow-up of Cyberpunk 2077. The company also revealed a project codenamed “Canis Majoris” which apparently was considered a Witcher game by fans. Now, CDPR has officially cleared the confusion and confirmed that it is none other than a remake of the first Witcher game. Also Read - Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Up to 75 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

CDPR will be working with Fool’s Theory, which is a Polish game studio that has worked on a good number of projects in the past. Fool’s Theory will be remaking ‘The Witcher’ on Unreal Engine 5. The game is currently in the early stages of development, which means there’s still some time until we get to play it on our systems. Also Read - CD Projekt ditches its own REDengine for The Witcher 4 game, a 'new saga' to begin on Unreal Engine 5

Speaking of systems, the original Witcher title was released for PC and Mac. It is likely that the remake won’t just be limited to PC, it could also arrive on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Currently, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for most platforms, of course not Mac, but for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The remake for the original Witcher does make sense since it was released in 2007, that’s 15 years back. Also, since it will be made on the new Unreal Engine 5, expect crazy graphical improvements.

In related news, CDPR is also working on the next Cyberpunk 2077 title already. With a buggy release back in 2020, the game wasn’t at all impressive, as rated by critics. However, fast-forwarding to today, the game has millions of players visiting the Night City daily.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 12:40 PM IST
