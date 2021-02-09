comscore CD Projekt Red suffers hack; hackers claim to have source codes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 and more
News

CD Projekt Red suffers hack: Company will not give in to the demands

Gaming

CD Projekt Red systems compromised. Hackers claim to have source codes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3.

CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red via Twitter has announced that it has fallen victim to a cyber hack, which has compromised some of its internal systems. The hackers have left a ransom note in a text file on the compromised systems. However, the Cyberpunk 2077 developer has stated that it will not give in to the demands of its hackers. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 mods can allow hackers to take control of your PC

The company has said that “an unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note the contents of which we release to the public. Although some devices in our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured out IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data.”

It has stated that the compromised systems did not contain any personal information relating to those who play games developed by the company.

As in the note, the hacker claims to have the source codes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3. The hacker has said that if the company does not agree then the source codes will apparently be sold online or leaked to “our contacts in gaming journalism.” CD Projekt Red has 48 hours to respond.

The company states that it has already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists for the same. They will closely cooperate with these authorities to  fully investigate this incident.

To recall, a similar hack has recently been suffered by popular game developer, Capcom. All of its internal documents have already been leaked online.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 9:05 PM IST

