CES 2021: Razer unveils smart mask and gaming chair with a rollout display

Consumer tech company Razer showcased a smart mask and a gaming chair at CES 2021. These are prototypes and won't be launched anytime soon.

Project Brooklyn gaming chair

Project Brooklyn gaming chair at CES 2021.

Consumer electronics company Razer has unveiled a smart mask concept at CES 2021 called Project Hazel. What classifies as an N95 mask that protects against the deadly COVID-19 virus, Project Hazel has been designed to offer active ventilation and simultaneously sterilize the air you breathe. Also Read - CES 2021: Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4 refresh; Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop announced

It also comprises of lights that automatically turn on when there is no ambient light. To save battery, it also comes with a low light mode. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

The company also introduced its Project Brooklyn concept gaming chair that comes with its own 60-inch rollout screen. Also Read - CES 2021: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 with 360Hz display, more gaming laptops unveiled

It is not likely that these prototypes will be launched anytime soon in the market but hats off to Razer to showcase such innovative products at the Consumer Electronics Show that has gone virtual this year.

Project Hazel features

This is a transparent mask and the company touts it to be the “most intelligent mask ever created.” It comes with a wireless charging case that has a UV light lining inside that acts as a disinfectant for bacteria and viruses as the mask charges. Users can get to know that the battery is charged as it glows from red to green when charging is complete.

The mask comes with an inbuilt microphone and amplifier so that what you want to speak isn’t muffled. The smart mask offers more than 16 million colors and effects and customisable lighting zones as well.

The mask can also be custom shaped to fit your face. It also packs an active ventilation system which releases the hot air that you breathe out so that vapour does not from inside of the mask. This smart mask has been made from recycled plastic and offers water and dust resistance. You can also replace its filters and ventilators.

Project Brooklyn gaming chair features

A chair that every gamer would want to have at his house, the gaming chair from Razer features a 60-inch rollout curved OLED display. The gaming chair can transform into a full-fledged entertainment rig delivering what the company calls “total immersion”.

The 60-inch display sits at the back of the chair when not in use. The chair also has a compact table tucked into its armrest and lets its users switch between console and PC gaming. The chair is powered by the company’s Chroma RGB lighting and has leather-stiched seat for your comfort.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 13, 2021 11:57 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers