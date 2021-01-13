Consumer electronics company has unveiled a smart mask concept at called Project Hazel. What classifies as an N95 mask that protects against the deadly COVID-19 virus, Project Hazel has been designed to offer active ventilation and simultaneously sterilize the air you breathe. Also Read - CES 2021: Dell Alienware m15 R4, m17 R4 refresh; Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop announced

It also comprises of lights that automatically turn on when there is no ambient light. To save battery, it also comes with a low light mode.

The company also introduced its Project Brooklyn concept gaming chair that comes with its own 60-inch rollout screen.

It is not likely that these prototypes will be launched anytime soon in the market but hats off to Razer to showcase such innovative products at the that has gone virtual this year.

Project Hazel features

This is a transparent mask and the company touts it to be the “most intelligent mask ever created.” It comes with a wireless charging case that has a UV light lining inside that acts as a disinfectant for bacteria and viruses as the mask charges. Users can get to know that the battery is charged as it glows from red to green when charging is complete.

Meet Project Hazel, the world’s smartest mask. Built to provide a safe, social, and sustainable experience, this mask ensures the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements. Face the new normal with protection far from average: https://t.co/1xlSPfpE1L pic.twitter.com/7bQRYgHYk3 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 12, 2021

The mask comes with an inbuilt microphone and amplifier so that what you want to speak isn’t muffled. The smart mask offers more than 16 million colors and effects and customisable lighting zones as well.

The mask can also be custom shaped to fit your face. It also packs an active ventilation system which releases the hot air that you breathe out so that vapour does not from inside of the mask. This smart mask has been made from recycled plastic and offers water and dust resistance. You can also replace its filters and ventilators.

Project Brooklyn gaming chair features

A chair that every gamer would want to have at his house, the gaming chair from Razer features a 60-inch rollout curved OLED display. The gaming chair can transform into a full-fledged entertainment rig delivering what the company calls “total immersion”.

Take your game to the edge with Project Brooklyn—a concept gaming chair designed to redefine immersion. Featuring a 60” rollout display that serves stunning panoramic visuals & tactile feedback powered by Razer HyperSense haptic technology – learn more: https://t.co/DGRFbySBgu pic.twitter.com/L3yTPrejgE — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 12, 2021

The 60-inch display sits at the back of the chair when not in use. The chair also has a compact table tucked into its armrest and lets its users switch between console and PC gaming. The chair is powered by the company’s Chroma RGB lighting and has leather-stiched seat for your comfort.