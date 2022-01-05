Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022

CES 2022 had begun and Sony kickstarted the event by introducing its new TV tech. At the event, the company introduced its mini-LED smart TV models with an 8K resolution. It also introduced its QD-LED, OLED and Direct LED smart TV models at its CES 2022 event. In addition to this, the company showcased a prototype of its Vision-S EV. At the event, the company surprised the audience by teasing its next-generation virtual reality headset dubbed as the PlayStation VR2. Also Read - Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

While Sony didn't show what its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset would look like, it did reveal the top features and the specifications of the device. Sony, in a detailed blog post, wrote that the PlayStation VR2 headset sports an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye, a panel refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 110-degrees of field of view. It also has four cameras for the headset and an IR camera per eye for tracking eye for controller tracking. Additionally, the company's upcoming VR headset has a six-axis motion sensing system and an IR proximity sensor along with a built-in microphone. There's also a stereo headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Talking about the features, Sony said that its PlayStation VR2 headset combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an immersive experience. It has a headset feedback feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. "With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways," the company explained in a blog post.

Complimenting its PlayStation VR2 headset is the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, which will give players greater mobility while playing games on the company’s PS5 gaming console. “All of these advancements in PlayStation VR2, combined with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controllers, enable players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way,” said Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s Senior Vice President, Platform Experience.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain on PlayStation VR2

Additionally, Sony announced the availability of Horizon: Call of the Mountain on its newly launched PlayStation VR2 headset. The company said that this original game is being built specifically for the PlayStation VR2 headset. While the company didn’t divulge many details about the game, it did say that the game will include Aloy along with some familiar faces and new characters. “…we’ll be introducing you to the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain soon,” the company added.