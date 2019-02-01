China planning to recognize eSports as an official profession

China’s approval for gaming and games, in general, has been swinging like a pendulum for a while with the government adding and then stopping new games in the past couple of years. And if the most recent news is true, then the country is planning to recognize eSports as an official profession. This comes after China had put a freeze on approving new games for almost nine months now.

China’s Occupation Skill Testing Authority (OSTA) had released a list of official list of job titles on January 25 which had a variety of topics. This list mentions in Chinese that new titles of professional gamers, also known as e-sports players has been added. People in this profession will make a living by playing and participating in gaming competitions, work as trainers, provide data analysis of the industry as well as design new games. Apart from this another job title called professional gaming operator has been added which is described as one who is involved in the marketing of games, both existing one and upcoming ones.

According to a previous report, China was looking to ban popular battle royale games PUBG, Fortnite among other games nationwide. The Chinese government had shortlisted 20 games to ban and is looking to permanently ban 9 of those. The Chinese government had reasoned that these games are apparently propagating “incorrect values” which include blood, violence and nudity. The Chinese Government’s Online Ethics Review Committee was apparently looking to ban nine games completely while others were asked to fix some of the recommended aspects of the game to continue to be legal in the country.