comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • China planning to recognize eSports as an official profession
News

China planning to recognize eSports as an official profession

Gaming

This comes after a recent report about China considering bans on many games.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 4:51 PM IST

China’s approval for gaming and games, in general, has been swinging like a pendulum for a while with the government adding and then stopping new games in the past couple of years. And if the most recent news is true, then the country is planning to recognize eSports as an official profession. This comes after China had put a freeze on approving new games for almost nine months now.

China’s Occupation Skill Testing Authority (OSTA) had released a list of official list of job titles on January 25 which had a variety of topics. This list mentions in Chinese that new titles of professional gamers, also known as e-sports players has been added. People in this profession will make a living by playing and participating in gaming competitions, work as trainers, provide data analysis of the industry as well as design new games. Apart from this another job title called professional gaming operator has been added which is described as one who is involved in the marketing of games, both existing one and upcoming ones.

These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG

Also Read

These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG

According to a previous report, China was looking to ban popular battle royale games PUBG, Fortnite among other games nationwide. The Chinese government had shortlisted 20 games to ban and is looking to permanently ban 9 of those. The Chinese government had reasoned that these games are apparently propagating “incorrect values” which include blood, violence and nudity. The Chinese Government’s Online Ethics Review Committee was apparently looking to ban nine games completely while others were asked to fix some of the recommended aspects of the game to continue to be legal in the country.

  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 4:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Nintendo plans smaller and cheaper Switch to boost console sales
thumb-img
Gaming
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
thumb-img
News
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Budget 2019: Technology companies welcome the interim union budget

Samsung Galaxy S10-series cases surface online, confirms display sizes

HMD Global confirms MWC 2019 event on February 24

Samsung's foldable smartphone shown off in a new promotional video

OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

China planning to recognize eSports as an official profession

Gaming

China planning to recognize eSports as an official profession
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG

Gaming

These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
Muja Gamepad which was crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes on sale

Gaming

Muja Gamepad which was crowdfunding on Indiegogo goes on sale
Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support

Gaming

Fortnite for Android and iOS gets Bluetooth controllers support
PUBG announces PS4 Vikendi Stunt Contest; set to give away custom PUBG themed PS4 Pro

Gaming

PUBG announces PS4 Vikendi Stunt Contest; set to give away custom PUBG themed PS4 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग की ऑफिशियल वीडियो में दिखाई दिया फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, 20 फरवरी को हो सकता है लॉन्च

बैटरी बनाने वाली कंपनी Energizer ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन को किया पेश

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S10+ का ऑफिशियल इमेज रेंडर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पंच होल कैमरा डिजाइन

फेसबुक के बाद अब गूगल की इंटरनल ऐप्स को एप्पल ने किया बैन

Oppo A7 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

News

Budget 2019: Technology companies welcome the interim union budget
News
Budget 2019: Technology companies welcome the interim union budget
Samsung Galaxy S10-series cases surface online, confirms display sizes

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series cases surface online, confirms display sizes
HMD Global confirms MWC 2019 event on February 24

News

HMD Global confirms MWC 2019 event on February 24
Samsung's foldable smartphone shown off in a new promotional video

News

Samsung's foldable smartphone shown off in a new promotional video
OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price

News

OnePlus Valentine’s Day bundle offer brings OnePlus 6T, Bullets Wireless combo at a special price