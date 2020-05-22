comscore Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store
Civilization VI is the newest game free on the Epic Games Store

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy 4X video game developed by Firaxis Games.

It seems like Epic Games Store is on a roll and the newest game it is offering for free is Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. This week the game is already available for free on the Epic Games Store and will be available for one week. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy 4X video game developed by Firaxis Games, published by 2K Games, and distributed by Take-Two Interactive. The PC version of the game is available for free. The game will be available through May 28. Also Read - Epic Games Store to make partial refund if a game goes on sale soon after bring bought

Civilization VI comes after the massively popular Grand Theft Auto V was made free by Epic Games Store last week. The Platinum edition of the game is priced at $29.99 and includes six Civilization & Scenario DLC packs as well as the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. There’s also a New Frontier Pass that features eight new civilizations and nine new leaders. It also has a variety of new gameplay content. Some of these features require the Civilization VI Expansion Bundle. This is also priced at $29.99. Also Read - GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages over the weekend

There is also the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack which introduces the Maya civilization, led Lady Six Sky, and the Gran Colombia civilization, led by Simón Bolívar. Also included is the new Apocalypse game mode as well as new City-States, Resources, and Natural Wonders. Also Read - Epic Games confirms Unreal Engine 5 compatibility with Nintendo Switch

Speaking about the previous games that were made available on Epic Game Store for free, nothing beats the hype of GTA V. The introduction of the free game was accidentally posted by the Epic Games Store Twitter handle. The interest in the deal had overwhelmed Epic Games Store servers. It took down, not only Epic Games Store servers, but subsequently Rockstar Games servers as well. The other games we have seen go free previously include Just Cause 4, World War Z, and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.

