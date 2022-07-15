comscore Ubisoft starts Closed Alpha program for 'The Division Resurgence' mobile game
Closed Alpha program for Ubisoft's upcoming mobile game 'The Division Resurgence' begin

After revealing the gameplay of The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft has now started taking registrations for its Closed Alpha program that may allow fans to experience the game early.

Ubisoft recently revealed that it is prepping for a Division game that will offer a third-person shooter experience on mobiles. It’s evidently a move made to compete against mobile titles such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and BGMI. However, unlike three of these games, the Division Mobile game, which will be called ‘Division Resurgence,’ will offer an open-world experience similar to some of its PC titles. Now, Ubisoft is taking registrations for the Closed Alpha program of the game for players to experience the game early. Also Read - Skull and Bones is finally releasing in November, will offer a different experience

Ubisoft is now taking registrations for Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence. The mobile game will be available on both Android and iOS platforms and the release is rumored for next year. Also Read - Ubisoft schedules an event for September for the Next Assassin's Creed and other projects

Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus subscription launch date announced: Check all games coming to the service

Those who register for the Closed Alpha program will get a chance to be among the first ones to play the game once it’s out. In order to register, you simply need to head to Ubisoft’s website, select the operating system on which you’d be playing the game i.e. Android or iOS, and lastly fill in some details.

Upon release, The Division Resurgence will be a free-to-play game available on PlayStore and App Store. Since it will be free to play, Ubisoft will be monetizing the title.

Ubisoft did release the gameplay of The Division Resurgence a few days back and it looks good for a mobile game. The game will be set in the post-crises state of America where an outbreak of a virus has created an apocalypse.

The game’s story will be based on the events of some of the older Division games like Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and The Division 2. Players will be having some PvE campaigns and several in-game elements, including weapons and gears. As of now, the open-world game’s details are scant, but as we move forward, we should learn more from Ubisoft.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 5:23 PM IST

