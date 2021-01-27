is one of the most popular mobile multiplayer video game currently available on and . and Games have now released its first big update of the year, resetting the timer from Season 13 to Season 1. To recall, Season 13 was the last update for 2020. Also Read - FAU-G first impressions: This is no PUBG Mobile rival, but got some potential

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 update brings a new multiplayer map, extended multiplayer game modes, new weapons and an upgraded Battle Royale mode. Apart from this, it also adds new earnable rewards and brings a new Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 (2021) update

The biggest change this update brings is the introduction of a new map, called Reclaim. The new map is set inside of a holiday shopping complex which is categorised under a small to mid size map, where players will be able to take on enemies on the ground floor of the complex or on the upper floors.

The company in a blog post has stated that there will be “large pieces of cover in front of the blockades on either side obstruct the view from the upper floors in addition to providing excellent coverage down the middle of the map. The accessible ground floor boutiques offer further opportunities for cover, and catching enemies by surprise.”

Apart from the new reclaim map, the company has also added a new 3v3 Gunfight and a 20 player Attack of the Undead modes to the game. Under the new 3v3 Gunfight mode, two teams of three players each will fight against each other in a Gunfight format, where each kill will provide players with a new weapon to attack. And in the Attack of the Undead mode, 20 players will be put on a map filled with zombies.

The Blitz map, which is used inside of the battle royale mode, has also received an update, where it now will allow 40 players to fight each other in the battle royale format in a fast-paced match.

Other new features include a new Battle Pass that offers 50 tiers of free and premium content. The new Battle Pass content includes new characters, new weapons, blueprints, charms and more.