News

Cold Front Survival or Arctic mode is now live on PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Arctic Mode arrives as part of the EvoGround game mode selection, with the latest update for PUBG Mobile.

  Published: April 16, 2020 7:00 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode

Beginning today, chicken dinners will help players stay alive in the all-new Arctic Mode in PUBG Mobile. Arctic Mode arrives as part of the EvoGround game mode selection, with the latest update for PUBG Mobile. The developers were teasing the release of this new mode for a while now. Tencent Games was sharing the images of this new mode on its Twitter handle for a while now. Also Read - PUBG Mobile shares story of two couples who found love in the game

PUBG Mobile: Arctic mode details

Set in Vikendi’s cold and desolate frozen landscape, Arctic Mode challenges players to maintain their avatars’ body temperatures in various ways to survive periodic arctic storms. Players must work together to keep their body temperatures high, as their individual meters will gradually drop, and they will incur damage. In addition to battling the storms, players will need to fend off enemies, use their tactics to survive from the battleground. Players can maintain their body temperatures in the following ways: Also Read - PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

– Use a lighter to create an indoor fire, then forage for branches to keep the fire alive
– Hunt wild chickens, collect the meat and cook it to be eaten and restore body temperature
– Use resources such as the heater and health packs Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes made by new players

In addition to the new gameplay mode, snowboards from PUBG Mobile’s Winter Festival will appear for players to ride in the snow. Similarly, remote-controlled drones have been added, which allow players to navigate and scout surrounding areas for tactical advantages. The Arctic Mode content update arrives after the PUBG Mobile Second Anniversary celebration, where players were able to experience massive in-game events and challenges.

PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

Recent data from Sensor Tower has confirmed that PUBG Mobile saw a threefold increase in the revenue earned in the month of March. This is compared to what it had earned at the same time last year. PUBG Mobile as a result has become the highest grossing game for the month of March around the world. This data includes the profit made by PUBG Mobile and the Chinese version of the game. The two included earned a total of $232 million of sales in March.

  Published Date: April 16, 2020 7:00 PM IST

