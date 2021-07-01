Contra Returns coming to mobile on July 26: How to pre-register, get exciting rewards

Legendary run and gun game series Contra will soon make another entry on mobile phones. Contra Returns- the free-to-play mobile game will be released on the Android, iOS platforms on July 26. Notably, the game was originally released in China in 2017, followed by Taiwan the next year. Developers TiMi Studio Group and Konami are now bringing the English version to a wider audience.

The new game will include a few updates to the classic 90 arcade original including gameplay, weapons, characters, gameplay upgrades, etc. As the developers cite, Contra Returns will be a new take on the side-scrolling run-and-gun series. The game will include new storylines, over 200 levels, and updated graphics. The developers have added new modes like One Live mode that players can try to test skills and see how far they can survive. In addition, there will be 1v1, and 3v3 modes.

As for the characters, Contra Returns will get new and returning heroes, for instance, Veteran Contra Bill Rizer and Lance Bean will fight alongside Sheena from Contra 4, Lucia from Contra: Shattered Soldier, a bear, and Brad Fang which is a werewolf. Konami has released a trailer that shows enhanced graphics, an apocalyptic touch, and ‘sweaty machismo.’

“In Contra Returns, players can enjoy the classic side-scrolling gameplay, two-person teams, alien bosses, and signature settings and soundtrack from the original series! All with updated HD resolution, 3D character models, and vivid acoustic and visual effects to deliver a sensory experience like no other,” the developers mentioned.

Contra Returns: How to pre-register the game on iOS, Android, get rewards

Contra Returns will be released in the US and Europe. Players residing in North America, Latin America, and Europe will be able to pre-register the game on their mobile devices via the iOS and Android platforms. To grab rewards they simply need to head to the respective app store, tap on the pre-registration button and get exclusive rewards. Unfortunately, Contra Returns isn’t available in India and the creators haven’t shared any word if they will release the game in the country.

Notably, TiMi Studios the creators behind the popular titles Call of Duty: Mobile, Honor of Kings released an English-language version of Contra Returns for Southeast Asia in 2018. The developer recently signed a gaming partnership with Xbox.