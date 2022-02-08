comscore Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements
News

Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements

Gaming

Control and six other games are leaving Game Pass on Cloud, Console, and PC on February 15, but here's what Game Pass subscribers will get in return.

Control Epic Game offer

Control, the action-thriller game is leaving Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass this month. Besides Remedy Entertainment’s popular title, six other games are leaving Game Pass on Cloud, Console, and PC on February 15. Also Read - GTA V, GTA Online coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S

Taking about Control, the game was praised for its storyline and gameplay with the protagonist walking through the depths, solving mysteries. Most of the actions take place at the Oldest House, a shifting, ‘supernatural entity.’ The rest of the six titles that will exit Game Pass next week are – Code Vein, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer. Also Read - Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

The details were revealed by Megan Spurr, the Community Leads at Xbox Game Pass, in a new blog post to Xbox Wire. Notably, players can grab their 20 percent discount to get these games before they bid adieu from Microsoft Store. That said, if you are looking to try SCP foundation, Control would be worth the bet. The game is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Also Read - How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free

While some major titles are about to disappear, Microsoft is bringing a few exciting replacements this month. In the first half of February, Game Pass subscribers will have access to Telling Lies, Contrast, and Dreamscaper. Additionally, there are seven more titles that subscribers will get within the next week. On February 10, players will be able to install Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) a physics-based building game, CrossfireX the upcoming FPS game (Console), Dear Villagers RPG Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and Skul: The Hero Slayer, the fast-paced action rogue-lite title (Cloud, Console, and PC). The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom will also be available on Cloud, Console, and PC the same day.

Meanwhile, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, Infernax will be made available to Xbox subscribers on Cloud, Console, and PC on February 14.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 3:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to watch to celebrate being single
Photo Gallery
Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to watch to celebrate being single
Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to celebrate singledom

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to celebrate singledom

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements

Gaming

Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Tecno Pova 5G with 11GB RAM launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 5G with 11GB RAM launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

Nvidia s ARM deal scrapped

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements

Gaming

Control leaving Game Pass in February but Microsoft is bringing a few good replacements
GTA V, GTA Online coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S

Gaming

GTA V, GTA Online coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S
Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

Gaming

Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games
How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free

Gaming

How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free
Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Gaming

Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG को चुनौती देने वाला गेम हुआ 'फुस्स', प्लेयर्स मांग रहे रिफंड

Poco M4 Pro 5G की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Garena Free Fire Groza Beatz Bangers Incubator: प्लेयर्स को मिल रहा स्पेशल Groza स्किन पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (8 February): आज फ्री में पाएं Weapon Loot Crate, रिडीम करें ये कोड

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (8 Feb): फ्री फायर में आज है रेयर स्किन और लूट पाने का आखिरी मौका

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor
Electric Vehicle
Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best broadband plans to work from home
Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps
Nvidia s ARM deal scrapped

News

Nvidia s ARM deal scrapped

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers