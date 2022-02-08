Control, the action-thriller game is leaving Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass this month. Besides Remedy Entertainment’s popular title, six other games are leaving Game Pass on Cloud, Console, and PC on February 15. Also Read - GTA V, GTA Online coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S

Taking about Control, the game was praised for its storyline and gameplay with the protagonist walking through the depths, solving mysteries. Most of the actions take place at the Oldest House, a shifting, 'supernatural entity.' The rest of the six titles that will exit Game Pass next week are – Code Vein, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer.

The details were revealed by Megan Spurr, the Community Leads at Xbox Game Pass, in a new blog post to Xbox Wire. Notably, players can grab their 20 percent discount to get these games before they bid adieu from Microsoft Store. That said, if you are looking to try SCP foundation, Control would be worth the bet. The game is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

While some major titles are about to disappear, Microsoft is bringing a few exciting replacements this month. In the first half of February, Game Pass subscribers will have access to Telling Lies, Contrast, and Dreamscaper. Additionally, there are seven more titles that subscribers will get within the next week. On February 10, players will be able to install Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) a physics-based building game, CrossfireX the upcoming FPS game (Console), Dear Villagers RPG Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and Skul: The Hero Slayer, the fast-paced action rogue-lite title (Cloud, Console, and PC). The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom will also be available on Cloud, Console, and PC the same day.

Meanwhile, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, Infernax will be made available to Xbox subscribers on Cloud, Console, and PC on February 14.