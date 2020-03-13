comscore Coronavirus: Pokemon GO changes ensure players need not leave home
Coronavirus fear: New Pokemon GO features ensure players need not leave the house

These are dangerous times with fears of the Coronavirus looming large, hence Niantic has announced some changes which ensure that Pokemon GO trainer who are not leaving their house don't lose out.

  Published: March 13, 2020 4:22 PM IST
Pokemon GO Legendary Pokemon February update

There are some essential temporary changes coming to Pokemon GO to ensure that players don’t have to leave their house. The model of the game has players go out of their house to busy locations in order to catch and fight new Pokemon. But these are dangerous times with fears of the Coronavirus looming large. Hence Niantic has announced some changes which ensure that players who are not leaving their house don’t lose out.

The new changes coming to the game include increasing habitats which would ensure that trainer encounter a lot more Pokemons while at home. In a statement to Polygon a Niantic representative said that the studio is currently, “prioritizing updates to Pokémon GO features and experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings.”

Besides these Incense Packs are getting a 99 percent discount. And also the incense packs will now last for a whole hour. Incubators which require players to complete a certain number of steps to hatch are now double effective. This means that it would require half the number of steps as before for eggs to hatch. “Trainers can hatch Eggs twice as fast,” Niantic said.

Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

Pokemon GO is getting Armored Mewtwo again for Pokemon Day

PokeStops will also be dropping more gifts than usual and these changes are already live. Niantic has not mentioned an end date on these updates and will apparently continue until ‘further notice’. Niantic has also postponed the real-world events it was set to hold which include Abra Community Day.

As for the existing events, like the Pokemon GO Battle League, Niantic will allow players to compete with each other while not being in the same location. While the Special Research adventure can now be ‘completed by individuals’.

“While we’ve made these updates based on the current global health situation, we also encourage players to make decisions on where to go and what to do that are in the best interest of their health and the health of their communities,” Niantic said.

  Published Date: March 13, 2020 4:22 PM IST

