Cosmic Byte has launched two new gaming headphones in the Indian market. The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos and Equinox Neutrino are two new headphones by the brand that comes with features like Dolby Atmos support, a detachable microphone, and an over-ear design.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos and Equinox Neutrino Price in India

The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos is priced at Rs 6,499, while the Cosmic Byte Equinox Neutrino costs Rs 4,499. Both headsets can be purchased from Cosmic Byte's official website.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos and Equinox Neutrino Features

Both headsets have protein leather ear cushions, which are supported by high-quality memory foam offering a comfortable fit for a long time. These materials also add to their lightweight design.

Image: 1. Kronos, 2. Neutrino

The duo has an aluminum frame and features metal armbands making them durable. The Kronos and Neutrino headsets come with a 50mm high fidelity driver that is claimed to offer better sound quality. There’s support for 20MS ultra-low latency on the Kronos which means there would be no audio lag when gaming.

They have a wireless design and can be paired with multiple platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and even mobile and tablet devices. The Kronos wireless headphone uses a 5.8GHz wireless frequency and has 7.1 Surround Sound support.

In terms of battery, the Kronos headset is advertised to offer up to 24 hours of battery life at 70 percent volume on a single charge. The Kronos headset has a pull-out microphone with support for ENC, while the Neutrino comes with a detachable microphone.

As for the controls, all the available controls like the volume roller, mute button, and LED controller is present on the Kronos headphone. There’s also an Aux input in case you want to connect it using an Aux cable. As for the Neutrino, it also comes with LED controls, a volume roller, USB, USB C, and a microphone jack.