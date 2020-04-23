comscore Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and TF2 source code leaks | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code leaks online; Valve reassures gamers
News

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code leaks online; Valve reassures gamers

Gaming

A report noted that the source code dates back to the 2017-18 time frame. Let’s check out the details around the leaked Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code here.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 1:34 PM IST
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Team Fortress 2 Source code leak

The source code for two popular video games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 has just leaked online. A report noted that the source code dates back to the 2017-18 time frame. In addition, the game developer shared this code to “Source engine licensees” around that time. The report also noted claims that the source code came from a “member of the Source engine development community” in 2018. Members from the Source Engine modding team “Lever Softworks” took some steps in order to “contain” the leak. Let’s check out the details around the leaked Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code here. Also Read - Counter Strike: Global Offensive breaks its own concurrent player count record

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code leak; details

As per PCGamer, information from Valve News Network indicates that a “disgruntled former member of Lever” Softworks leaked the code. Lever members tried to stop the leak from reaching a critical mass. Tyler McVicker from Valve News Network reaffirmed that the leak did not come from him, his group, or anyone associated. Tyler noted that the code leaked from a different source back in late 2018. Till now, a few modders were aware of the leak. However, the leak hit the public after a falling-out with the “current leaker”. The initial report also mentions hints at some “remote code execution bugs” in the code. Also Read - Valve finally announces new Half-Life game in VR, Half-Life: Alyx

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

Remote code execution bugs would allow anyone to execute code or commands on someone else’s PC, remotely. Immediately after the initial reports, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive servers Red Sun Over Paradise, and Creators.TF took their servers offline. Valve, the game developer behind both the games issued an official statement hours after the leak. The company stated that it has reviewed the leaked Counter-Strike: Global Offensive code. As part of the review, the company did not find any reason to worry. The leak contains “limited CS:GO engine code from late 2017.” Also Read - Valve stops CSGO key trading and selling to stop criminals laundering money

Counter Strike: Global Offensive breaks its own concurrent player count record

Also Read

Counter Strike: Global Offensive breaks its own concurrent player count record

The company also confirmed that users can play the current builds of the game. However, it did note that players are recommended to use “official servers” “for greatest security”. Valve issued another statement noting that Team Fortress 2 players also need not worry. Though, the company did note that it will continue to investigate the leak in the meantime.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
News
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

News

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy

Gaming

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy

Meet Blackview BV9100, the smartphone with 13,000mAh battery

News

Meet Blackview BV9100, the smartphone with 13,000mAh battery

Call of Duty: Mobile getting esports, World Championship 2020 announced

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile getting esports, World Championship 2020 announced

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code leaks online

Gaming

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code leaks online
MS Dhoni has moved on from PUBG Mobile, says Deepak Chahar

Gaming

MS Dhoni has moved on from PUBG Mobile, says Deepak Chahar
CS:GO breaks its own concurrent player count record

Gaming

CS:GO breaks its own concurrent player count record
Riot Games' Project A is called Valorant and its an FPS game

Gaming

Riot Games' Project A is called Valorant and its an FPS game
SpiceJet data breach affects 1.2 million passengers

News

SpiceJet data breach affects 1.2 million passengers

हिंदी समाचार

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Meizu 17 5G का आधिकारिक रेंडर आया सामने, मिलेगा आकर्षक डिजाइन और फीचर्स

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
News
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

News

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched
iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications

News

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications