The source code for two popular video games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 has just leaked online. A report noted that the source code dates back to the 2017-18 time frame. In addition, the game developer shared this code to "Source engine licensees" around that time. The report also noted claims that the source code came from a "member of the Source engine development community" in 2018. Members from the Source Engine modding team "Lever Softworks" took some steps in order to "contain" the leak. Let's check out the details around the leaked Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code here.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 source code leak; details

As per PCGamer, information from Valve News Network indicates that a "disgruntled former member of Lever" Softworks leaked the code. Lever members tried to stop the leak from reaching a critical mass. Tyler McVicker from Valve News Network reaffirmed that the leak did not come from him, his group, or anyone associated. Tyler noted that the code leaked from a different source back in late 2018. Till now, a few modders were aware of the leak. However, the leak hit the public after a falling-out with the "current leaker". The initial report also mentions hints at some "remote code execution bugs" in the code.

Remote code execution bugs would allow anyone to execute code or commands on someone else's PC, remotely. Immediately after the initial reports, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive servers Red Sun Over Paradise, and Creators.TF took their servers offline. Valve, the game developer behind both the games issued an official statement hours after the leak. The company stated that it has reviewed the leaked Counter-Strike: Global Offensive code. As part of the review, the company did not find any reason to worry. The leak contains "limited CS:GO engine code from late 2017."

The company also confirmed that users can play the current builds of the game. However, it did note that players are recommended to use "official servers" "for greatest security". Valve issued another statement noting that Team Fortress 2 players also need not worry. Though, the company did note that it will continue to investigate the leak in the meantime.