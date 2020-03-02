comscore CS:GO breaks its own concurrent player count record
Counter Strike: Global Offensive started gaining huge numbers last year and has broken its own concurrent players number before.

  Published: March 2, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Counter Strike Global Offensive CSGO Valve Steam

If there is one multiplayer game that can be considered the beginning of it all it has to be Counter Strike. The game was developed as a mod of Half-Life back in the 90s. It has since evolved to be one of Steam’s most successful games ever. Counter Strike: Global Offensive is the newest version of the game which was released in 2012 by Valve.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive started gaining huge numbers last year and has broken its own concurrent players number before. Now it seems like the game has managed to do that again. SteamCharts data shows that 924,045 concurrent player count record for Counter Strike: Global Offensive on Sunday, March 1. And Steam’s own the 24 hour peak count, as of right now, is at 925,990. One of the biggest reason for the rise in the popularity of the game is that it was made free-to-play in December 2018. This has led to the steady rise in the number of players wh0 play the game.

One of the reasons is IEM Katowice esports tournament which seems to have garnered a following for the game again. CSGO for the month of October had a player count of 747,937, edging out Dota 2 with 739,924. Both the games were head and shoulders above PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with 637,870 concurrent players. One of the reasons for this is the Starladder Berlin Major that took place in early September. The other was that Valve released the reworked de_cache during this time as well. But these aren’t the highest number that the game has seen.

The last patch note of Counter Strike which released on February 2, 2020. Here’s a look.

[ UI ]
– Added a game setting to control buy menu starting mouse position.
– Added a game setting to allow ignoring number keys in buy menu.
– Fixed a regression with Mac-10 model preview in buy menu.
– Optimized amount of models loaded for agent scenes in UI.

[ DANGER ZONE ]
– Paradrop crates now have a chance to contain a giant money bonus instead of a rifle.
– Enabled visual item pick up effect for some non-weapon items.

[ ANTI-CHEAT ]
– Users can now report players from their own recently played matches provided the demo is viewed from the Watch Tab.
– Matchmaking has been adjusted to increase the weight of Trust Factor. Users with High Trust who experience cheating in their matches going forward should report those experiences to CSGOTeamFeedback@valvesoftware.com with the subject “Cheating in High Trust Matches.” Please include a link to your steam community profile, approximate time of your match and which game mode you were playing.
– Overwatch users should experience significantly fewer obvious spinbot cases.

[ MISC ]
– Adjusted texture UV layout for Desert Eagle world model to fix appearance in buy menu and in the world.
– Speculative fix for an extreme backlog of panorama events on certain CPU configurations (e.g. Intel 7740x).

  Published Date: March 2, 2020 5:43 PM IST

