Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS

King, famous for Candy Crush Saga, Bubble Witch 2 Saga and more, is now looking to bring the cult classic Crash Bandicoot franchise to Android and iOS. The company has announced that it will be launching the new Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! game for Android and iOS on March 25. The endless runner set in the Crash Bandicoot universe will feature classic characters, enemies and bosses from the franchise.

The company had soft-launched Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! on Android in select Asian markets back in April 2020, with its stable release rolling out in July. The game was offered for pre-registration on Android and iOS back in October, globally. If you want you can still pre-register for the game and get notified on the day of launch. Also, players who pre-register for the game will get an exclusive mobile Blue Hyena Skin on launch day totally free of cost.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be a free to play game with in-game purchases available. To recall, the first Crash Bandicoot game developed by NaughtyDog was released for the first PlayStation back in 1996.

What will Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! offer

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will see the return of the classic antagonist, Dr Neo Cortex, whom Crash and his sister Coco has to stop. The game will be set in the Wumpa Island, with all classic locations like Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins and more, being available. The game just like the original will also have additional challenges and rewards, which can be unlocked by looking for secret paths.

Before the players get to take down Dr Neo Cortex, they will have to battle Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex and Dingodile.

King has stated that the game will have over 100 hours of gameplay, consisting of fights with over 50 bosses over 12 lands.