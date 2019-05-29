Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes now out on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

With World Cup 2019 on the verge of beginning, Big Ant Studios, in collaboration with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Maximum Games, has launched the game Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes. The game is available in both retail stores and via digital storefronts for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Digital releases of the game are available for the Nintendo Switch, and a PC release via Steam will is set to follow shortly. This marks the first time ever, that a handheld device has a deep cricket simulation.

Speaking about the game Big Ant Studios CEO, Ross Symons, said, “Cricket is in our DNA, this is the fourth cricket simulator we’ve had the privilege of producing, and on the back of feedback from our enormously dedicated and vocal player base, we’ve been able to continue to build out Cricket 19 in every way.”

Cricket 19 features the Specsavers Ashes and Women’s Ashes, which apparently comes complete with photo-realistic players and all the stadiums where this year’s matches will take place. In addition, the game creators ensure that it features the most narrative-driven career mode to date, a full ODI tournament mode, and the ability to re-create classic matches in the scenario mode, before challenging friends to a friendly matchup.

“We’ve created ground-up improvements in everything from the AI of opponents, to the fielding and batting mechanics,” Symons said. “We’ve always aimed for true-to-life authenticity with our cricket simulations, and we’ve really pushed that bar forward with Cricket 19.”

“This year sees the most exciting summer of cricket in a generation” ECB Commercial Director, Rob Calder said. “We’re delighted that Cricket 19 delivers such an authentic and realistic simulation of the sport to match the quality we’ll see on the pitch.”

Minimum System requirements:

Operating System – a 64-bit processor and operating system having at least a 64-bit Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i3-3210

Minimum Memory: At least 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 6670 or NVIDIA GeForce GT710 with minimum 2GB Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: At least 25 GB available space

Additional Notes: Controller Required

Recommended System requirements:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4200; with controller

Memory: 8 GB RAM recommended

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 390X or NvidiaGeForce GTX 970

Recommended DirectX: Version 11

Recommended internet connection: A stable broadband internet connection

Storage: 25 GB