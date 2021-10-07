comscore Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live
News

Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live

Gaming

Cricket 22 release date set for November 25, with preorders currently live. It will be the first cricket game to launch on next-gen consoles.

Cricket 22

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes developed by Melbourne-based Big Ant Studios will launch on November 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. The Nintendo Switch release is set for January 2022. This is the first cricket game to launch on next-gen consoles. It is also the third game in the Ashes series. In addition to the Ashes, Cricket 22 will also bring Big Bash T20, The Hundred, and Caribbean Premier League. Also Read - Windows 11 released: Check the list of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

Cricket 22 will include Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, and West Indies as fully licensed teams. With the official involvement of Big Bash, The Hundred, and CPL, we can expect their 30 teams like the Sydney Sixers, Knight Riders and more to show up in the game too. Also Read - How to prepare your PC for Windows 11 installation: Quick steps

No sign of India

While the announcement for the game has been made, Big Ant Studios has stayed quiet on if the game will include India and other big cricketing nations or not. The company to date has managed to handle this issue with finesse, as with Cricket 19 it offered gamers to replace the unlicensed teams with a host of fan squads that included Virat Kohli and team. Also Read - PlayStation 5 October restock in India: Where and where to pre-order PS5, price, shipping details

Improvements

Cricket 22 will bring in a host of improvements over the past versions. These would include new bowling and fielding controls, addition of a story-driven career mode, a new commentary team, and better accessibility for first-time cricket players.

Big Ant has stated that next-gen console players can expect to see faster load times and real-time raytracing, in addition to visual upgrades. Next-gen console players can also rejoice as the company has stated that the next-gen upgrades will be free.

Cricket 22: Price, availability details

Cricket 22 is priced at Rs 3,999 in India and is currently available for preorder via Steam, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Game Loot, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Game Card. Gamers preordering the game will get access to Cricket 22 The Nets Challenge from mid-October.

The game will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on November 25. The Nintendo Switch version will tag along later in January 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 7, 2021 6:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 7, 2021 7:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11
Mobiles
OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11
Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Photo Gallery

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Photo Gallery

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live

Gaming

Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Photo Gallery

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Photo Gallery

Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021: Google Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more

Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more

Apps

Best fasting apps (Android) to try this Navratri: My Diet Coach, HealthifyMe, Health Tap, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report

Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details

OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live

Gaming

Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live
Windows 11 update: List of eligible laptops from major OEMs

Laptops

Windows 11 update: List of eligible laptops from major OEMs
Microsoft Xbox collaborates with Adidas for 20th anniversary

News

Microsoft Xbox collaborates with Adidas for 20th anniversary
How to prepare your PC for Windows 11 installation: Quick steps

How To

How to prepare your PC for Windows 11 installation: Quick steps
PlayStation 5 October restock in India: Where and where to pre-order PS5, price, shipping details

Deals

PlayStation 5 October restock in India: Where and where to pre-order PS5, price, shipping details

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M4 Pro 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, MediaTek चिप के साथ मिलेगी 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग

BGMI में अब मिलेगा पबजी मोबाइल वाला मजा, गेम में जुड़ रहे हैं ढेरों पुराने मोड

जी डिजिटल ने BGR Gaming Awards 2021 का किया शानदार आयोजन

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: इन रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए फ्री में पाएं कई आइटम्स

अमेजन ने उतारी Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, 6499 रुपये में मिलेगा सिनेमा जैसा फील

Latest Videos

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं

News

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं
Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India

Reviews

Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India
Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features

News

Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features
AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report
Apps
Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report
Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details

News

Telangana developed India's first smartphone-based eVoting: Check details
OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT specifications and price leak: tipped to come with android 11
Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Photo Gallery

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more
Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

Photo Gallery

Best Snapdragon 870 phones in India in October 2021: iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, and more

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers