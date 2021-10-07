Cricket 22 priced at Rs 3,999 to launch on November 25; preorders live

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes developed by Melbourne-based Big Ant Studios will launch on November 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. The Nintendo Switch release is set for January 2022. This is the first cricket game to launch on next-gen consoles. It is also the third game in the Ashes series. In addition to the Ashes, Cricket 22 will also bring Big Bash T20, The Hundred, and Caribbean Premier League. Also Read - Windows 11 released: Check the list of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

Cricket 22 will include Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, and West Indies as fully licensed teams. With the official involvement of Big Bash, The Hundred, and CPL, we can expect their 30 teams like the Sydney Sixers, Knight Riders and more to show up in the game too. Also Read - How to prepare your PC for Windows 11 installation: Quick steps

No sign of India

While the announcement for the game has been made, Big Ant Studios has stayed quiet on if the game will include India and other big cricketing nations or not. The company to date has managed to handle this issue with finesse, as with Cricket 19 it offered gamers to replace the unlicensed teams with a host of fan squads that included Virat Kohli and team. Also Read - PlayStation 5 October restock in India: Where and where to pre-order PS5, price, shipping details

Improvements

Cricket 22 will bring in a host of improvements over the past versions. These would include new bowling and fielding controls, addition of a story-driven career mode, a new commentary team, and better accessibility for first-time cricket players.

Big Ant has stated that next-gen console players can expect to see faster load times and real-time raytracing, in addition to visual upgrades. Next-gen console players can also rejoice as the company has stated that the next-gen upgrades will be free.

Cricket 22: Price, availability details

Cricket 22 is priced at Rs 3,999 in India and is currently available for preorder via Steam, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Game Loot, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Game Card. Gamers preordering the game will get access to Cricket 22 The Nets Challenge from mid-October.

The game will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on November 25. The Nintendo Switch version will tag along later in January 2022.