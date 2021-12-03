Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes game released: Everything you need to know

Big Ant Studios released its much-awaited Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes game yesterday. It is the first game in the series to be made available on the next-generation consoles. The game has been released just in time for the upcoming Ashes tournament between Australia and England. The cover of the game sports Pat Cummins and Meg Lanning, who are captains of the Australian men’s and women’s teams, respectively. Also Read - Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

Cricket 22 has been released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows platforms. The Nintendo Switch version will be released later in January.



The game was initially delayed from November 25 to December 2, and has now been released with a critical day 1 patch, which Big Ant recommends that the players should download immediately.

To recall, the game’s delay was mainly due to a scandal involving Australian cricketer Tim Paine, who was on the original cover art for the game. After this, the company had to redevelop the cover art, other visuals, and team lists.

Cricket 22: Price

Cricket 22 is priced at Rs 2,999 on Steam for PC, and at Rs 3,999 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game is available via online stores, and the physical edition of the game is currently available via Game Loot, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Game Card.

Cricket 22: PC requirements

Minimum requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 or Intel Core i3

GPU: AMD Radeon R7 260 or Nvidia GTX 650Ti

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 2GB

Storage: 45GB

Operating system: Windows 10

DirectX: 11

Recommended requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5

GPU: AMD Radeon 5500 XT or Nvidia RTX 2060

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 45GB

Operating system: Windows 10

DirectX: 12

Cricket 22: Gameplay

Cricket 22 brings in a lot of improvements over its predecessor, which include a new story-driven career mode, new bowling and fielding controls, and more.

The new story-driven career mode will provide gamers with control over training, injuries, press conferences, and more. There is also a new commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell, and David Gower. The accessibility of the game has also been improved a lot with revamped tutorials making it much easier for new players.