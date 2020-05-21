comscore Crucible third-person shooter by Amazon, launched on Steam | BGR India
Crucible: The free-to-play shooter from Amazon Game Studios now available to download on Steam

Gaming

Currently out for North America, Crucible will soon come to other regions too.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 1:13 PM IST
Amazon Crucible

Amazon Games has officially launched one of the two gaming titles it planned to launch this year. Crucible is a free-to-play third-person shooting game that is now available to download via Steam. Further, if new players log in before 11:59 pm IST on June 1, they even earn 1,000 in-game credits for free. Also Read - Man dresses up as a woman to participate in CS:GO tournament, gets caught

Crucible has 10 hunters that players can choose from in the beginning. This includes the game’s poster child Bugg, a robotic botanist. The various hunters come with their own set of abilities and these can be used to defeat other players as well as the planet’s local living creatures. Also Read - PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

The game also features three different game modes. The first of these is called “Heart of the Hives”. This is a 4v4 battle mode against big boss Hives that will spawn across the map. Then there is the “Alpha Hunter” mode where you can compete among eight teams of two players. The third “Harvester Mode” requires two teams of eight players to capture and activate essence harvesters across the map. Also Read - 2K announces Mafia: Trilogy with reworked Mafia: Definitive Edition

“We want to make games that resonate with a very large audience of players,” said Mike Frazzini, the vice president of Amazon Games, to Radio 1 Newsbeat. “Ultimately the players will get to decide whether or not we succeed. We’re pleased with the feedback on early play-tests, but ultimately we don’t know how good it is until it gets out there,” he adds.

Amazon games also kicked off an 8-week pre-season period ahead of the beginning of Crucible Season 1. Here early players can use the 1,000 credits they earned for various in-game items as well as a pre-season battle pass that costs 950 credits. Currently out for North America, Crucible will soon come to other regions too.

Man dresses up as a woman to participate in CS:GO tournament, gets caught

Also Read

Man dresses up as a woman to participate in CS:GO tournament, gets caught

Amazon has another game on the way

However, if shooting games are not your cup of tea, we suggest you wait for Amazon’s second game that’s on the way. Called New World, the MMORPG is scheduled for a launch on August 25, 2020.

