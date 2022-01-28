Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided

Crytek has finally confirmed that Crysis 4 is currently in development, after around a decade since the last instalment in the franchise was released. While the developer has revealed that the game is currently under development, no exact release date has been revealed. Also Read - Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics

Crytek CEO Avni Yerli in a blog post has stated that Crysis 4 is still "in the early stages of development." He also added that the announcement is being made as the studio wanted to alert fans early about the next title in the franchise while the team works to create a "truly next-gen shooter."

Yerli has said that the studio will release more details about the upcoming game later, they have not shared any information regarding the development roadmap or even a projected release year.

Apart from the blog post, Crytek has also released a short teaser trailer, which features some apocalyptic imagery and a tagline stating “Join the journey. Become the hero.” The video ends with a large number 4 written on the screen.

While the teaser has been released, it is still too early to speak about if the next instalment will pick up from where the original trilogy left off, or will it go in a completely different direction.

The Crysis series has been extremely popular for the level of graphics they bring to the table, it is one of the most remembered games of the early 2000s as being a torture test for PCs. Moreover, the games graphics and the story were also widely appreciated.

To recall, Crytek released a remastered version of Crysis last year bringing support for ray tracing, HDR, and 8K resolutions. It will be fun to see how the developers surprise us this time with Crysis 4. We expect the game to bring some great graphics, a good storyline and a hooking gameplay.