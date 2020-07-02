comscore Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics
Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics

Developers at Crytek have delayed the launch of Crysis Remastered after negative feedback from the leaked trailer.

  Published: July 2, 2020 8:41 PM IST
With the launch of the gameplay trailer of Crysis Remastered scheduled for 9:30PM IST yesterday, it was cancelled just hours before. And the Crytek devs quickly followed that up with an explanation. According to a tweet the devs are delaying the launch of the game and release of the trailer. It also announced that the game will make its debut on Nintendo switch as well. Also Read - Crysis Remastered release date leaked ahead of gameplay reveal

But the real issue was what prompted the developers to suddenly cancel the launch of the trailer. This is apparently because a leaked trailer of the game upset fans who were disappointed with the graphics showed. Crytek immediately responded by delaying the launch. Also Read - Crysis Remastered is confirmed, coming to PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch

Fans were not convinced with the quality of the graphics shown in the Crysis Remastered leaked trailer, and most felt that there wasn’t much change since the 2007 version of the game. One fan went on to say that the remaster, “looks like original Crysis but with the lowest settings.” You can check out the leaked trailer below.

This is concerning news for the dev team since the original Crysis game released in 2007 has become a graphics benchmark. The original Crysis game had futuristic graphics which defied its times and modern PCs had difficulty playing. It even gave birth to a meme where any new PC would invoke the question, “But can it run Crysis?” The game was used as a benchmark to flex how powerful a PC is among gamers.

Hence it peaked people’s curiosity when Crytek announced that it is releasing Crysis Remastered. With “high-quality textures and improved art assets,” the game would also have to run on Nintendo Switch which is curious.

The devs addressed this issue and acknowledged the leak in their statement. They wrote, “This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games.”

  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 8:41 PM IST

