Crysis Remastered release date leaked ahead of gameplay reveal

The developers of Crysis recently confirmed that we are getting a Crysis Remastered soon. And the gameplay reveal trailer is set to go live at 9:30PM IST today. And it seems like there was a mix-up and Microsoft Store jumped the gun and announced that Crysis Remastered is releasing on July 23. This announcement was probably set to take place alongside the gameplay trailer reveal. Now we just have to wait and see if the slip is real. Also Read - Crysis Remastered is confirmed, coming to PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch

As for Crysis Remastered, Crytek confirmed that it will be coming to PC, Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch. This makes it the first time a Crysis game will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch platform. A new video posted on the social media channels by the Crysis team shows snaps of requests for a new game. This is followed by the remastered look of Nomad in the Nanosuit looking back. Also Read - Rejoice, we are almost certainly getting a new Crysis game

People have been hoping for a new Crysis game for a long time, and though Crysis Remastered isn’t new, it’s close. And hopes for a new game has been rekindled from time to time in the past. None more so than with the April Fools joke that was posted on the Crysis website this year. A funked up Nomad appeared on the website among flashes of light. When people delved into the source code, that is when they found the words ‘April Fools’ in them. Also Read - Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel

But besides this there have been other instances with CryEngine tech demo videos which rekindled hope for a new Crysis game. This happened last year as well as in March this year. But recently things became pretty certain that we will be getting a new Crysis game with a tweet that was posted on the official Twitter handle.

The tweet read, “RECEIVING DATA.” This is the first tweet from the account since December 2016. And the tweets from 2015 and 2016 were mostly about merchandising.