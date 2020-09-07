The long running joke of Crysis melting PCs may no longer hold up. The system requirements of Crysis Remastered has been released by Crytek and it seems like it no long will melt PCs. Though the are still banking on the joke for its highest graphics settings which is apparently called ‘Can it run Crysis?’ and will be exclusive to PC. Besides these the system requirements seem pretty run of the mill which could be because the game will be released for consoles as well. Crysis Remastered is set to release on September 19 on the Epic Games store. Also Read - Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics

Minimum Requirements:

– CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

– RAM: 8GB

– Storage: 20GB

– GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 470

– Graphics Memory: 4GB for 1080p

– DirectX: DX11

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended Requirements

– CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

– RAM: 12GB

– Storage: 20GB

– GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / Radeon RX Vega 64

– Graphics Memory: 8GB for 4K resolution

– DirectX: DX11

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Crysis Remastered: Launch delayed

The launch of the gameplay trailer of Crysis Remastered was cancelled just hours before. And the Crytek devs quickly followed that up with an explanation. According to a tweet the devs are delaying the launch of the game and release of the trailer. It also announced that the game will make its debut on Nintendo switch as well.

But the real issue was what prompted the developers to suddenly cancel the launch of the trailer. This is apparently because a leaked trailer of the game upset fans who were disappointed with the graphics showed. Crytek immediately responded by delaying the launch.

Fans were not convinced with the quality of the graphics shown in the Crysis Remastered leaked trailer, and most felt that there wasn’t much change since the 2007 version of the game. One fan went on to say that the remaster, “looks like original Crysis but with the lowest settings.” You can check out the leaked trailer below.