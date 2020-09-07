comscore Crysis Remastered system requirements out | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Crysis Remastered system requirements out, highest setting called 'Can it run Crysis?'
News

Crysis Remastered system requirements out, highest setting called 'Can it run Crysis?'

Gaming

The system requirements of Crysis Remastered has been released by Crytek.

  • Published: September 7, 2020 1:20 PM IST
Crysis Remastered

The long running joke of Crysis melting PCs may no longer hold up. The system requirements of Crysis Remastered has been released by Crytek and it seems like it no long will melt PCs. Though the are still banking on the joke for its highest graphics settings which is apparently called ‘Can it run Crysis?’ and will be exclusive to PC. Besides these the system requirements seem pretty run of the mill which could be because the game will be released for consoles as well. Crysis Remastered is set to release on September 19 on the Epic Games store. Also Read - Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics

Minimum Requirements: Also Read - Crysis Remastered release date leaked ahead of gameplay reveal

– CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
– RAM: 8GB
– Storage: 20GB
– GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 470
– Graphics Memory: 4GB for 1080p
– DirectX: DX11
– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended Requirements

– CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
– RAM: 12GB
– Storage: 20GB
– GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / Radeon RX Vega 64
– Graphics Memory: 8GB for 4K resolution
– DirectX: DX11
– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Crysis Remastered: Launch delayed

The launch of the gameplay trailer of Crysis Remastered was cancelled just hours before. And the Crytek devs quickly followed that up with an explanation. According to a tweet the devs are delaying the launch of the game and release of the trailer. It also announced that the game will make its debut on Nintendo switch as well.

Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics

Also Read

Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics

But the real issue was what prompted the developers to suddenly cancel the launch of the trailer. This is apparently because a leaked trailer of the game upset fans who were disappointed with the graphics showed. Crytek immediately responded by delaying the launch.

Fans were not convinced with the quality of the graphics shown in the Crysis Remastered leaked trailer, and most felt that there wasn’t much change since the 2007 version of the game. One fan went on to say that the remaster, “looks like original Crysis but with the lowest settings.” You can check out the leaked trailer below.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2020 1:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted
News
Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted
Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

News

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics

Gaming

Crysis Remastered delayed as fans are upset with the game's graphics
Crysis Remastered release date leaked ahead of gameplay reveal

Gaming

Crysis Remastered release date leaked ahead of gameplay reveal
Crysis Remastered is confirmed, coming to PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch

Gaming

Crysis Remastered is confirmed, coming to PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch
Rejoice, we are almost certainly getting a new Crysis game

Gaming

Rejoice, we are almost certainly getting a new Crysis game
Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel

Gaming

Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A93 के नाम से लॉन्च होगा भारत में बिक रहा ये स्मार्टफोन, जानिए खास बातें

IFA 2020: Realme ने 55 इंच के स्मार्ट टीवी समेत कई प्रोडक्ट्स किए अनाउंस

POCO X3 NFC स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy S21और S21+सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुए लिस्ट, बैटरी डिटेल्स हुई रिवील

हाल में लॉन्च हुए इस स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा कैशबैक और एक्सचेंज ऑफर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted
News
Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted
Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM
OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

News

OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update
PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: 21-year old student hangs self after ban

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers