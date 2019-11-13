comscore CSGO was the most played game on Steam in October
CSGO was the most played game on Steam in October

Before the advent of PUBG, Counter Strike Global Offensive and Dota 2 were the two top prime candidates on Valve.

  Published: November 13, 2019 3:03 PM IST
PC gaming platform Steam has hardly seen new game take the most played title in the last few years from Dota 2 and CSGO. That was until PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds came out. But before that Counter Strike Global Offensive and Dota 2 were the two top prime candidates. But PUBG‘s popularity has declined as well but the good old CSGO and Dota 2 are still up there. And CSGO took the crown for October 2019 for being the most played game on Steam.

CSGO for the month of October had a player count of 747,937, edging out Dota 2 with 739,924. Both the games were head and shoulders above PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with 637,870 concurrent players. One of the reasons for this is the Starladder Berlin Major that took place in early September. The other was that Valve released the reworked de_cache during this time as well. But these aren’t the highest number that the game has seen.

The newest update to the game brought in a lot of changes and the patch notes can be found below.

[ MAPS ]

– Breach has been updated to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop and is now available in Scrimmage mode on official servers.

Bombsite A
– Redesigned A long
– Removed entrance walls
– Removed pit
– Added blinds to A window
– Moved globe monument slightly
– Blocked access to top of SWAT van

Bombsite B
– Replaced vents with electrical room
– Reworked cover placement
– Improved bombsite markings

Mid
– Reduced number of firing angles in mid
– Redesigned B connector
– T paths to lower and upper mid have been combined
– CTs cannot push upper mid as quickly
– Fixed unintended angles in lower mid

Other
– Redesigned CT spawn
– Removed glass in various places
– Fixed a bug where enemies outside of B could be spotted from mid
– Replaced the wall outside of B with a chain link fence – enjoy the view!
– Improved clipping
– Fix bomb stuck spots

– Cache has been updated to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop.

-Visual improvements and visibility increases map-wide.
-Fixed FPS drops in Z caused by bad model collision mesh. (Thanks Oakz!)
-Optimizations
-Allowed planting closer to A site fence.
-Fixed pixel-walk on A site. (Thanks ALJN!)
-Fixed bomb-stuck spot by squeaky entrance from T side.
-Allowed players to hop onto forklift without crouch-jumping.
-Fixed bomb passing through B ramp displacement. (Thanks jorba666!)
-Fixed unusual collisions for grenades at Mid Boost.
-Fixed ability to see under cover at B. (Thanks g0gerff!)
-Fixed getting stuck on ladder at Mid. (Thanks wTy_!)
-Lowered boxes in corner of A Main. (Thanks Don Haci!)
-Fixed several wallbang bugs

– Seaside is no longer available in Scrimmage mode on official servers.

[ WORKSHOP ]

– Mac10 UV map has been updated.
– Mac10 cavity map updated to fix wear pattern discrepancies.
– If you have workshop feedback please send mail to CSGOTeamFeedback[at]valvesoftware.com with “Workshop” in the subject line.

[ MISC ]

– New users will now default to Casual game mode.

