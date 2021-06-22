Cyberpunk 2077 back on Sony's PlayStation Store, with a special warning for PS4 owners

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on the Sony PlayStation Store, after over six months of it being removed. However, it has returned with a warning for PS4 owners. Also Read - Windows 11: Release date, top features to expect, how to upgrade and more

"Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms," states CD Projekt Red. "The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation," it added.

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

Sony‘s official listing in the PlayStation Store states, “IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game. Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.”

To recall, Cyberpunk 2077 originally released in December and was plagued with severe technical issues on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Apart from the major issues, the game consisted of multiple bugs and glitches across all platforms. At the time, Microsoft added a warning label on its own Xbox store, but Sony removed the game from its PlayStation Store altogether. Physical disc versions for the PS4 were still available.

Since the initial release, CD Projekt Red has been hard at work to patch all of the issues plaguing Cyberpunk 2077. However, there still remains a lot of work that needs to be done, especially for the Xbox One and PS4 versions.

The company has also announced that it would be providing its users with a free next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021, with more fixes planned throughout the year.