  Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again; CD Projekt Red sets November 19 as the new launch date
News

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again; CD Projekt Red sets November 19 as the new launch date

Gaming

The developer shared the details regarding the second delay on its official Twitter handle. Let’s check out the details regarding the second delay for Cyberpunk 2077 here.

  • Published: June 19, 2020 2:20 PM IST
Cyberpunk 2077

Game developer CD Projekt Red has just made a significant announcement for its much-anticipated AAA game, Cyberpunk 2077. As per the announcement, the developer revealed that it is pushing back the launch of the game yet again. This second delay comes several months after the company announced the first delay. As part of the information available, the developer initially intended to launch the game on April 16, 2020. It has been working on the game since 2012 at the least. The first delay pushed the game from April 16 to September 17 and the second pushes it to November 19. Let’s check out the details regarding the second delay for Cyberpunk 2077 here. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition launch teased for April 20

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again; details

The game developer shared the details regarding the second delay on its official Twitter handle. As part of the update, CD Projekt Red revealed that it has finished the in-game content. In addition, the company has also finished the gameplay element of Cyberpunk 2077. Both these segments include cutscenes, skills, quests, items, and more. However, the developer wants some additional time to start polishing it to elevate the quality. This delay will give them enough time to “properly go through everything” to balance game mechanics and fix bugs. The extra time will also allow the game developer to iron out the bugs in a huge expansive world. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 is on track for September release, devs say

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Beyond the delay, the game developer also shared some additional information regarding the much-anticipated game. CD Projekt Red revealed that “journalists from all over the world are starting to independently play the game”. The developer also wants to rope in early opinions regarding the game as part of previews. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September

Also Read

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September

These previews will go live right after the company airs Night City Wire on June 25th, 2020. This will also help the company in making any last-minute course corrections and improvements before the final launch in November 2020. CD Projekt Red also noted that it is practicing the “Ready when it’s done” philosophy instead of rushing the release.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 19, 2020 2:20 PM IST

