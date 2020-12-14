CD Projekt Red, the company that developed Cyberpunk 2077 has acknowledged that there have been performance issues plaguing last-gen consoles and has issued an apology via Twitter for not showing the game running on the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077: Gamers report bugs, major glitches and other issues

“We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the developer said in a statement it shared on the Cyberpunk 2077 official Twitter account. Also Read - Thinking of buying Cyberpunk 2077? Here's all you need to know

The developer also added that it’s working on fixing some of the “most prominent problems” in the game with a series of patches that are still being rolled out. It also added that if someone is still not satisfied with the game is welcome to return their copy of the game for a refund with certain terms and conditions. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 launch date, PC requirements, gameplay & all you need to know

Issues with older consoles

Since I am playing the game on the older generation PS4 I too am one who is currently struggling with some of the issues that the company has spoken about in its statement.

Players from all over the globe have complained about drops in frame rates, weird physics, characters disappearing from the screen, screen tearing and a lot more. You can see some of the glitches that have been reported here.

Similar issues have cropped up on the Xbox version of the game and gamers are not satisfied with what they have received considering the hype around the game.

PC gamers content

Since CD Projekt Red issued the PC version of the game to most of the reviewers many were not able to spot some of the performance issues with the game.

The fact that PS4 reviews came much later meant that console buyers got word of some of these issues after the game was released.

Seeing that the game had received an overwhelming response through various promotions and good overall reviews on the PC platform many thought it would be the same on the console. Turns out, it’s not.

At an investor call in November, CD Projekt Red joint-CEO Adam Kaciński even said the game runs “surprisingly well” on last-gen hardware like the Ps4. Clearly, the players feel mislead which is why the company has offered the option of providing them with a refund.