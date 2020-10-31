Cyberpunk 2077 developers receive death threats over delay

Following CD Projekt Red’s most recent delay for Cyberpunk 2077, developers of the game have reportedly received death threats. CD Projekt Senior Game Designer Andrezej Zawadzki released a handful of threatening posts sent as direct messages on Twitter including comments such as “release the game or your finished,” “release cyberpunk or you and your family will be persecuted” and “I will burn you alive if you don’t release the game.” Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

“I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay. I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it. However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you,” Zawadzki said in a latest tweet. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

Back in 2016, No Man’s Sky’s developer Hello Games was inundated with similar attacks after the game was delayed by 49 days. Despite being one of 2020’s most anticipated video games, Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered numerous delays throughout the year. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 takes ray tracing to another level

It was originally scheduled to release in April and then was pushed back to September, before another delay to November 19. Now, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow.

The delay is apparently due to the challenge of launching the title on what amounts to nine different platforms while everyone on the team works from home.