Cyberpunk 2077 goes for pre-order in India: Price, details

One of the most hyped games that we are set to get soon is Cyberpunk 2077. This game from developers CD Projekt Red is one of the most awaited games in the recent times. The developers have been teasing the game for the last couple of years. As of now the game is set to release on April 16, 2020. It is now listed on Gamestheshop where users can pre-order the game for PC, Xbox One and PS4. The game is priced at Rs 2,499 for PC Standard edition which we have to admit is fair pricing. The standard edition on Xbox One and PS4 costs Rs 3,999 which is quite a bit higher than the PC one. These come with pre-order bonuses which are as follows.

Pre order Contents :

– World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

– Postcards from Night City

– Map of Night City

– Stickers

Digital goodies included:

– Game soundtrack

– Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

– Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

– Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

There is also a special Collector’s edition that is available only for PS4 and costs Rs 24,999.

The Collector’s Edition comes with the following physical items:

– Collector’s Edition box

– Case with game discs

– Collectible SteelBook

– 25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V — the game’s protagonist — in action

– Hardcover art book

– Metal pin set

– Quadra V-tech metal keychain

– An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

– Embroidered patches

– World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

– Postcards from Night City

– Map of Night City

– Sticker bomb set

Digital goodies included:

– Game soundtrack

– Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

– Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

– Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

WATCH: Cyberpunk 2077 — Official E3 2019 Cinematic Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure game which is set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification says the description. Players step into the shoes of V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. Players can customize the character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices they make shape the story and the world around them.