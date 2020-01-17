comscore Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September | BGR India
Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September

Cyberpunk 2077 was set for release on April 16 and has been officially delayed to September 17.

  Updated: January 17, 2020 10:15 AM IST
One of the most anticipated games of the year, Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red has been delayed. The game was set for release on April 16 and has been officially delayed to September 17. “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” writes CD Projekt Red. “Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation, and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

The game has apparently been in the works since at least 2013, which means its a long time coming. CD Projekt Red started showing off the game properly only last year. The game features sci-fi combat mechanics, body mods, vehicles, narrative choices along with romance options. Which means that the devs are warranted some room if they feel that they need to do better.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure game which is set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification says the description. Players step into the shoes of V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. Players can customize the character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices they make shape the story and the world around them.

Cyberpunk 2077 was listed on Gamestheshop back in September last year. Users can pre-order the game for PC, Xbox One and PS4. The game is priced at Rs 2,499 for PC Standard edition which we have to admit is fair pricing. The standard edition on Xbox One and PS4 costs Rs 3,999 which is quite a bit higher than the PC one.

  Published Date: January 17, 2020 10:11 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 17, 2020 10:15 AM IST

