CD Projekt Red (CDPR), developers of the recently released open-world first-person shooter game Cyberpunk 2077 has released the hotfix patch update 1.06 for PC gamers who were running into the 8MB save game problem.

Many users on the PC version of the game have been posting on CDPR's official forum that they were encountering a save game error every time their save game file exceeded the 8MB threshold.

Xbox and PlayStation users have not reported a similar issue but it seems to have plagued the PC and Stadia ecosystem as well.

The new update 1.06 for both the PC and consoles brings a modest changelog and doesn’t bring as many fixes that have been released in the previous patches but it is equally important especially for the gamers who were running in the 8MB save limit error which was leading to file corruption.

The series of fixes that have been released till now by the company is to resolve the numerous bugs and known issues with the game that have been reported ever since reviews of Cyberpunk 2077 came out.

The console calamity

The game’s developers have been forced to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store after numerous reports surfaced online of the game crashing and causing problems to PS 4 gamers. The performance on the Xbox One has also not been as per expectations which is why the company has decided to extend the return policy for the game indefinitely.

CDPR announced that it will be refunding the money for anyone who chooses to go for that option and also issued a public apology for not showing the game’s performance on legacy consoles during the reveal.

Better on PC

PC gamers haven’t had a lot to complain about Cyberpunk 2077. The fact that early review copies of the game were also given out for PC mislead a lot of users into thinking that it would be similar on consoles. Turns out they were wrong.

PC gamers have rated the game to be fantastic with most of the international reviews of the game giving it a thumbs up. The story has been the same for next-generation consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S and even the PlayStation 5.