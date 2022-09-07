Developer Projekt Red has announced that the Cyberpunk 2077 – Phantom Liberty DLC will release in 2023. The company has officially released the trailer of the gameplay revealing a few key details of the upcoming game. This game will take place in a new district within the sprawling Night City. Also Read - Epic Games Summer Sale 2022: Top 25 games to add to your game Library

The developer has confirmed that the game will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Phantom Liberty DLC trailer released: Watch here

The trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 – Phantom Liberty DLC reveals the protagonist, V, who takes an oath to serve the US. Gamers will also see the return of Johnny Silverhand, voiced by Keanu Reaves, as a ghost in the players' heads, warning that the oath was a "bad idea". The game will show unexplored part of the city along with new weapons including an electric whip.

I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty pic.twitter.com/UveFE17CBx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 6, 2022

Notably, the exact launch date of the game is not yet announced. The developers are expected to reveal more details about the gaming features in the coming months.

and some fresh new key art! Cyberpunk: Edgerunners hits Netflix SEPT 13! pic.twitter.com/O2dbS59uJj — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 30, 2022

For the unversed, a new spinoff anime of Cyberpunk is set to debut on Netflix on September 13. Additionally, the developer has also released a new update for Edgerunners with a new tool called REDMod.

Edgerunners Update (Patch 1.6) is now live! ⚡ With this update we focused on bringing various fixes and improvements, as well as adding new Edgerunners-inspired content to the game – including new missions, clothing, and weapons. Most notable changes: https://t.co/zjbPPCRma6 pic.twitter.com/PVvCjt0WwP — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 6, 2022

Additionally, the protagonist can now create up to 6 outfits by using clothing of their choices from wardrobes in any of his apartments and safe houses. Players will also see three new gigs in this update that include Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures and Nasty Hangover.