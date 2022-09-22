Despite its terrible launch day, Cyberpunk 2077 has grown to be one of the popular titles on Steam. The developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 currently has one million players daily including both new and returning ones. Also Read - This new mini-game from Cyberpunk 2077 is available for free on Android, iOS

This figure includes both platforms, PC and consoles with Steam alone having 86,130 players on Wednesday, as per StreamDB. This is likely because of the recently launched Netflix anime series of the game called Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛

Released last week on Netflix, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners was critically acclaimed and this might have driven people to give a chance to the game. Last week itself, which is the same timeline as the game’s Netflix anime release, the game was the no.1 best-selling title on Steam.

As said above, the game in itself has grown to become better as it received some major updates that fixed several issues. Once rated poorly, now the game has mostly positive reviews on Steam.

It has a total of 400,000+ reviews, most recommending the game, again, thanks to some of the recent updates that were pushed to the game. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it will launch its first major DLC for the game called Phantom Liberty. The DLC, however, won’t be available for last-gen consoles, but it will be made available for new-gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. And of course, it will be coming to PC as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game that sets in Night City. You play as a mercenary known as V and continue the story within a world that’s ahead of time. You can customize your character, complete jobs, and unlock upgrades. As of right now, the game is on sale, available at a 50 percent discount on Steam.

Originally priced at Rs 2,999, the game can now be added to your library for just Rs 1,499. If you want to buy the game, hurry up, as the sale will end on September 25, that’s just three more days.